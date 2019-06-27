Courtesy photo Fourth of July attendees enjoy a hayride at the Powell festivities last year. This year's event is scheduled for the evening of July 4.

Hayrides to the old bridge in Powell will be part of the fun at the Independence Celebration on Thursday, July 4.

The Powell Historical Preservation Society will host the celebration at the Brumley Hill & Hollow Grounds, 5067 Route E in Powell.

All proceeds of the community event will benefit the preservation and maintenance of McDonald County's 1914-15 historic wood and steel bridge at Powell.

The Independence Celebration will feature fun, food, music and fireworks.

"It's our big event," said Preservation Society board member Linda Baldwin. "We'll have hayrides to the bridge. Live music on the famous Brumley stage, food, and the night caps off with fireworks," she said.

The fun begins at 5 p.m., with barbecue available for purchase, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Live music will start at 6 p.m., highlighting the talent of County Xpress Band of Springdale, Ark. The band plays everything from classic country to rock and roll and everything in between, said Preservation Society board member Tiffany Norwood.

Those who attend will have the chance to enjoy a hayride to the old bridge, complete with Baldwin's personal Powell childhood stories and history.

Door prizes will be given, and the society will sell raffle tickets.

Door prizes include photography prints of the bridge, some Russian piping tips, Razorback items, along with some household gift items, and jewelry by Gypsy Leatherworks, Norwood said.

Fireworks will begin at dark.

Those who plan to attend should bring their own lawn chairs.

For information, email Norwood at tiff@twnllc.com.

General News on 06/27/2019