Robert 'Bobby' Gene Horton

July 21, 1971

June 20, 2019

Robert "Bobby" Gene Horton, 47, Diamond, Missouri, passed away June 20, 2019, in a motor vehicle accident.

Bobby was born July 21, 1971, in Neosho, the son of Jay and Ella Mae (Solley) Horton, the middle child of three. He grew up in Powell, Mo. He was a truck driver for YT & E Transport in Neosho. Bobby lived life to the fullest, enjoying traveling, working on small engines, four wheeling and collecting items to tinker with. He never met a stranger and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a good person and will be forever loved and dearly missed by everyone.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Anita of Diamond; daughter, Felisha Holliday of Lowell, Ark., daughter, Nikki Babbs of Rocky Comfort; stepson, Houston Lietzke of Diamond; stepdaughter, Amanda McBride of Diamond; granddaughter, Hollie Lietzke of Diamond; brother, David Horton of Rocky Comfort; sister, Elizabeth Creason of Springdale, Ark.; and multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Wesly Wood.

Memorial services were held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Diamond First Baptist Church, Pastor Keith Brumfield officiated. The family received friends Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Clark Funeral Home, Neosho. Contributions in memory of Bobby may be made to the Diamond Improvement Group, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66, Neosho, MO 64850.

Paul Allen Schuler

Jan. 25, 1946

June 22, 2019

Paul Allen "Luke" Schuler, 73, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at National Health Care Center in Joplin, Mo., with family at his bedside.

He was born Jan. 25, 1946, in Kansas City, to Walter Louis and Edna Mae (Fowler) Schuler. He was raised in Anderson and was a 1965 graduate of Anderson High School. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years in Vietnam, after which he returned home to Anderson and worked as a machinist. He later re-enlisted in the Navy and served an additional 12 years. He enjoyed fishing and volunteer work with area ministries. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, David and Donna Marie Schuler.

Survivors include three children, Joe Schuler (Sireena) of Bernice, Okla., Paula Glaude (Josef) of Glenpool, Okla., and John Schuler (Jennifer) of Quapaw, Okla.; five grandchildren; and two brothers, Gary Schuler (Kathy) of Show Low, Ariz., and Chuck Schuler (Barbara) of Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Russ Simpson officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Peace Valley Cemetery.

Rosa Lee Taylor

Feb. 20, 1930

June 22, 2019

Rosa Lee Taylor, 89, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Freeman Neosho Hospital in Neosho, Mo.

She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Thayer, Kan., to Frances Leroy and Gertie Lula (Keller) Plotner. She married Donnall R. Taylor on July 24, 1947, in Anderson. She hauled milk for Milnot in her early years; was a cook at the Wishing Well under the bluff in Lanagan; was an upholster, shoe cobbler and worked for American Family Homes as an inspector, retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Christian Church in Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donnall Taylor on Nov. 10, 1992; a son, Robert Leroy Taylor; brother, Everett; sisters, Edna, Martha Nadeen, Ruth and Shirley (Joan).

Survivors include children, Larry (Marilyn) Taylor, Richard Taylor, Donna (Larry) Cook, Kaydena Sprague and Connie Newburn all of Anderson; sisters, Kay Hartje of Springfield, Mo., Mona Rae Rice of Neosho; and 13 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Pastor Cecil Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Neosho Memorial Park Cemetery in Neosho.

