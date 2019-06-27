OATS Transit -- JULY Schedule for McDonald County

OATS Transit will be closed, and most regular routes will not be running, on July 4th for Independence Day.

To Noel: July 2, 16, 23, 30 -- every Monday, Thursday and Friday

To Noel and Jane: July 10, 17, 24 and 31 -- every Wednesday

To Rogers, Ark.: July 3 -- Wednesday

To Gravette, Ark.: July 18 -- Thursday afternoon

To Neosho: July 9 -- Tuesday

*Fares may apply

To schedule a ride in McDonald County, call the Springfield OATS Transit Office at 800-770-6287.

General transportation with medical priority is available from McDonald County origination in Jane to Neosho and Joplin along the I-49 corridor via InterCity Express every Wednesday. Trips must be scheduled 48 hours in advance by calling the OATS office at 1-800-770-6287.

Transportation is open to anyone of any age in this county. To schedule a ride on the above routes, call the OATS Transit office at 800-269-6287.

• • •

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.

Community on 06/27/2019