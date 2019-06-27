Changes created by the Missouri Supreme Court are prompting Noel City Council members to implement different methods by July 1.

Those changes were made in the minimum operating standards, Noel clerk Tammy Moore told Noel city council members June 11.

Moore and other local clerks were alerted to the changes at a recent clerks' association meeting.

Various changes were prompted, in part, by the 2018 situation in Ferguson, Mo. A statewide implementation of changes has been planned for some time, and the Ferguson situation seemed to prompt officials to make those changes, Moore said.

Changes were instituted last year, with Jan. 1 as the effective date. Officials are making sure those changes are implemented by July 1.

In Noel, certain clerk work now will be funneled to Melissa Ziemianin, Pineville city clerk, who will also serve in a part-time position. The new position, created by the Noel City Council, will operate as a 1099 position. Ziemianin will perform the work in the evenings and coordinate efforts, Moore said.

