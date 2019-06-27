Money was on the mind of Anderson's board of alderman during the regular meeting on Tuesday, June 18.

While approving bills, Alderman Gene Cantrell motioned to pay off a loan from Arvest that was previously secured for a new fire engine. Instead of making an annual payment of $16,000 (due in February 2020), Alderman Cantrell insisted the city should pay the two annual payments remaining, an amount of $32,076.66.

City Clerk Andi Browning noted the fire department doesn't have the budget to fund the whole sum and Alderman Chester Neel suggested waiting until the next budget cycle, in September, to consider payment options.

Alderman Cantrell contended the city pay off the loan.

"That's not how you do business," he said. "If you've got the money, you pay the bills."

Alderman Cantrell said there was enough revenue in the General Fund to grant an internal loan to the fire department in order to pay off the Arvest loan. He noted the city has to pay interest on a line of credit but not on an internal loan.

The motion died for lack of a second before Alderman Neel revived the motion with an aye. Alderman Neel noted that the police department vehicle, water department vehicle and excavator payments must all be paid from their respective accounts before the fire engine payment is due.

Alderman Cantrell stated the city needs to pay off the line of credit so it can be utilized later if needed.

Alderman Don Hines suggested the council budget the payment in September and then pay off the loan in February. Hines gave the motion a third, contingent upon sufficient funding to repay any internal loans.

City Clerk Browning informed him the internal loan repayment couldn't be funded from the fire department as it's not a revenue-generating entity.

"We want to avoid internal loans and draining accounts," Alderman Hines said.

With two votes in favor of the motion, the council was in a tie. Mayor John Sellers abstained as the tie-breaking vote and the motion failed for lack of majority vote.

The council went on to renew the Arvest line of credit, with Alderman Cantrell voting against the motion.

"If we ain't gonna pay the bills, there's no use having a line of credit," he chimed in.

The council also amended a previous motion approving a 10-year, $250,000 lease-purchase agreement for remote-read water meters throughout the town.

Mayor Sellers said the city would be taking on an illegal sum of debt that would burden future councils. He explained that it didn't fit the lease-purchase requirements because, if the city is unable to pay, the equipment couldn't be confiscated and the money couldn't be reclaimed.

The council voted to amend the motion to approve the purchase of a more affordable water meter system.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker said he will research the starter kits and find out the price per individual meter in order to make incremental upgrades as time goes on.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Seth Daniels reported $12,000 worth of damage to a patrol vehicle during a vehicle-turned-foot-pursuit at EconoLodge Motel earlier this month. The vehicle that struck the patrol car was stolen, which made the insurance claim trickier, but Daniels should hear from the insurance company soon.

The council voted to hire Justin Mustain as a full-time officer.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott said the department responded to 58 calls for service, four of which were fires.

Abbott reported the new HVAC system has been installed at the fire station. He also repaired a tanker with line issues at a cost of approximately $400.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker said the water department repaired seven emergency leaks and installed two new water meters since the last meeting. He also said the varial frequency drive at the east well is causing issues. Mayor Sellers noted the sewer collection system needs review.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to pay $2,000 towards an internal loan to fund street paving;

• Will meet with Liz Grove of the Missouri Rural Water Association on Tuesday, June 25, to begin a new water-rate study;

• Authorized Public Works Director Shoemaker to post signs prohibiting the use of engine brakes (commonly known as "jake brakes") in city limits.

