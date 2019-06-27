Submitted The Chamber's business ribbon cutting June 19 was graced with some very tasty homemade lemonade and limeade, served by business owner Noah Zumwalt, 6, son of Dallas and Kirby Zumwalt. The Chamber graciously included his business in the ribbon-cutting ceremonies for his parents' business.

There was a surprise on the Pineville Square June 19.

Another of the Chamber's business ribbon cuttings was graced with some very tasty homemade lemonade and limeade, served by business owner Noah Zumwalt, age 6, son of Dallas and Kirby Zumwalt. His lemonade stand sat next to his parent's Earth Labs Nutrition an on-the-square enterprise owned by his parents, and the recipients of the ribbon cutting.

However, Bob Evenson noticed the industrious young Noah and suggested another ribbon cutting, this one for Noah. That happened, complete with red ribbon and huge scissors. Noah is now considered an honorary Chamber member and can expect, when the time is right, a future visit from the Chamber Ambassadors to discuss benefits (and fees).

Proud Mom and Dad think of their son as the best-ever big brother. Also, he is full of questions, mechanically minded, and loves anything in nature. Noah is very creative, likes to be busy, and likes to be in control. Sounds like the makings of a person becoming equipped for the world of commerce, don't you think?

Community on 06/26/2019