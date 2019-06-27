Some of you might know Noel resident Jim Spears personally, while others may have at least heard of him. Well, why shouldn't he be well known? Jim is, after all, one of the premier flint knappers in the country. What in the world is a flint knapper? some of you may ask. Well, Jim can turn a rather ordinary hunk of flint into a beautiful arrowhead, also referred to as a point.

Jim was born in Anderson in the year 1942. Anderson was then a small town nestled in a low spot surrounded by the hickory and oak-filled Ozark hills. Nothing much ever happened there and, in the early years of World War II, job opportunities in the Ozarks were scarce.

As fate would have it, Jim wasn't destined to become a longtime Anderson resident because his family moved to California when Jim was very young. World War II was in its infancy and workers were needed at an aircraft manufacturing plant there, and Jim's mother needed a job.

Jim's father was an accomplished musician and earned money playing his guitar. The war came to its welcomed conclusion in 1945 and so did Jim's stay in California. Jim and his mother returned to the Ozarks, but Jim's father knew there were more opportunities in California than in Missouri so he remained in "The Golden State."

The family moved in with Jim's maternal grandparents, who owned property in an area near the town of Anderson known to everyone as "Thief Hollow." The name of the area seemed fitting as the hollow was a favored spot for scoundrels during the Civil War years.

Jim's grandfather, Lum Mayberry, was an independent sort and that's the way he liked it. The family's small house was far from neighbors and Lum seemed to prefer it that way. He considered an autonomous lifestyle good enough for him and his.

The house itself wasn't fancy but it was practical. Lum shot fish in the creek using a bow he fashioned from hickory and handmade arrows. Some of Jim's grandfather's creations required the use of a forge, and Lum used the old blacksmith shop located behind the house. Lum's wife, Minnie, took care of the household chores and was a great cook. Minnie could often be seen placing a bit of Garrett's Snuff against the inside of her cheek.

The family raised a few hogs and had several dairy cows. Jim recalls that those milk-filled cows needed milking twice daily, and he learned the art of milking at an early age. The Seven Valley Cheese Company bought the milk and, each and every morning, Junior Stevens collected the milk stored in metal cans and left similar metal empties.

Jim graduated from Anderson High School in 1961 and immediately enlisted in the Navy. The four years serving his country passed quickly, but there was nary a thought of re-enlistment, for Jim had other plans and there was that call to go home.

Not long after his stint in the Navy, Jim began to renew his interest in creating bows, arrows and especially arrowheads -- all skills first taught to him by his grandfather. Jim worked in the construction industry until 1974, when his interest in Native American creations got the best of him.

It was then that Jim turned his hobby into an occupation, that of collecting, creating and selling arrowheads, or points. The flames of his new occupation were fanned by his friend and historian, Louie Sportiello. Together, the two went to gun shows, and Louie showed Jim how to make arrowheads using an old metal can opener.

The years passed and Jim became more and more involved in trading and selling Native American artifacts. He sold items at shows and continued to create arrowheads. Like many skills, the more something is done, the better one gets at it, and thus it was with Jim. In an October 2005 issue of the Wall Street Journal, Jim's talents were recognized in an article about flint knapping and Spears, himself.

Jim doesn't care to talk much about his abilities but, if asked about his introduction into his hobby turned profession, he will tell you about his first experience in bow making and his grandfather, Lum.

There are times when, especially when we're young, we need an encouraging word and a pat on the head. Jim's grandfather was, in many ways, his mentor and Jim was always trying to get that pat, but only if deserved.

"Hey boy, is that the bow you made? Let me just have a look at that thing," he said as he expelled from his mouth some "Brown Mule Tobacco" residue.

Jim's grandfather had been plowing and anything which could cause him to pause was in itself a compliment.

"Yeah, I tried to make the bow and arrows just the way you taught me," Jim replied as he handed the bow and a single arrow to the old man.

Not much was said as every inch of the bow was scrutinized by sight and feel.

"Say there Spikes, this is a nice piece of work. How does it shoot?" Now Jim was only a boy, but he knew full well that the real test of a bow was its accuracy. "Okay, I guess."

"Well, let's just try it out."

Jim's grandfather scanned the area for a potential target. "There, you see that lizard on the side of that walnut tree."

Jim looked in the direction of the pointed finger and there was indeed something on the tree; but what was it. Now Jim didn't want to seem contrary but he couldn't tell if that object was a lizard or a piece of irregularly shaped tree bark.

"Oh yeah, I see it."

The bow was just the right size and shape for a young boy, but it was slightly and somewhat awkwardly small for a grown man but, nevertheless, the old man placed the feathered end of the arrow against the twine and drew that arrow back and near to his cheek.

"Swish," was the sound of the arrow leaving the twine and, before Jim could speak a word, the arrow's point struck the object on the tree. "That's a real good job boy. You should be real proud of the work you put into this here bow."

Jim not only dreams of the simple and uncomplicated life; he lives it. His passion lies in the conception of a flint point and he has the uncanny ability to visualize that creation while the soon to be sharpened stone is no more than an irregularly shaped rock. The flint-knapper enables this transformation using the knowledge once passed on to him by his grandfather.

Jim now lives in Noel, a modest 15 miles from his birthplace and an area where the hills which he loves so much still surround his home. If one approaches the front door of the house, be prepared to shoo a cat or two off the porch before knocking on the door. You see, Jim believes in fending for oneself but he doesn't mind offering a helping hand to a needy feline when times are tough.

If pressed, Jim will confess to you his belief that, if he lived in the early 1800s, he would have been a mountain man. Now that two hundred years have passed, I believe that on dark cold nights the mountain birthed voice which once called to mountain man Joseph Walker has for some time beckoned to Jim.

If you're invited into Jim's home, you'll notice the makings for future projects strewn here and there. Staffs of wood lean against a wall and there are the raw materials for arrows and points everywhere you look. If Jim finds you particularly worthy of his time, the two of you might walk across the narrow street and sit on the park bench where Jim will tell you about bows, arrows, flint points and the simple life.

Passion is a very odd and unpredictable thing. Those who strive for it are usually left unsatisfied; yet, once the flirtatious and fickle emotion is gained, one finds that ridding themselves of it is even more difficult than gaining its favor. So it is with Jim, the recognized flint knapper extraordinaire, and his passion for an older and less complicated life, and, yes too, his passion for flint knapping.

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel, Mo. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 06/27/2019