Items helping flood victims may be dropped off or obtained at Anderson City Hall.

Some people have already dropped off food, blankets and clothing, said Anderson court clerk and collector Jodi Frazier.

On Tuesday, she said most people were "focused on cleaning up." She said the situation was challenging for a lot of McDonald County neighbors. "We're in turmoil," she said.

Anyone needing items, or wanting to drop off items, may come by or call city hall at 417-845-6463. City hall seems the only facility large enough to hold the items, she added.

A list of items has not been organized, she added.

Crosslines of McDonald County in Anderson posted on social media that food, water, clothing and bedding are available for flood victims.

The McDonald County Health Department posted that staff members will be giving out tetanus shots in Anderson, Noel and Lanagan. Anyone cleaning up after the flooding is encouraged to be current with his or her tetanus vaccination. For information, call 417-389-0847.

McDonald County Emergency Management Agency director Gregg Sweeten said emergency management officials are asking anyone who experienced damage to his or her residence, business or outbuildings to fill out a flood damage form. Sweeten said federal assistance is being sought.

