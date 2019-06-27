This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 9

Joshua David Durrance, 30, Rogers, Ark., outstanding warrant

Seth Lee Guinn, 23, Pineville, defective equipment

Oliver Iohb, 27, Southwest City, excessive blood alcohol content

Michelle Marie Patterson, 47, Noel, domestic assault

Lucero Ramirez Ovilla, 26, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Rory Jessage Shay, 31, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended, defective equipment and open container

June 10

Quinten Allman, 20, Noel, domestic assault

Nathan Michael Elmore, 21, Springfield, Mo., tampering with motor vehicle, burglary, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Mary Lynn Fagan, 30, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Larry Wayne Henson, 51, Pineville, non-support

Malachai J. Okonu, 19, Springfield, Mo., robbery

Terry Don Willis, 56, Gravette, Ark., passing bad check

June 11

Omar Hamdi Ahmed, 37, no address given, rape or attempted rape and sodomy or attempted sodomy

Brooke Bates, 34, Sulphur Springs, Ark., defrauding secured creditors and identity theft or attempt

David Bates, 46, Sulphur Springs, Ark., defrauding secured creditors and identity theft or attempt

Gary Dean Drum, 33, Neosho, burglary and theft/stealing

Eric Vaughn Embrey, 47, Anderson, passing bad check

Raymond Evans II, 30, Goodman, disorderly conduct

Leah Anne Isbell, 36, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Andrea Marie Murphy, 39, no address given, theft/stealing

Lissa Lynn Teague, 38, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

June 12

Dustin Edward Brooks, 41, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, manufacture of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Rodney James Dennis, 46, Siloam Springs, Ark., violation of order of protection for adult

Kelly Anne Huff, 39, Jay, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and manufacture of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jeffrey Shawn Middleton, 28, Goodman, probation violation, forgery and theft/stealing

Craig Neil Vanlue, 27, Diamond, Mo., burglary, theft/stealing and armed criminal action

June 13

Justin Paul Brewer, 44, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

Alexander Talieson Davies, 22, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult

Brandi Pearl York, 23, Goodman, theft/stealing

June 14

Tyler Andrews, 19, Goodman, pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally

Julie Ann Emberton, 31, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Ahmed A. Farah, 32, Noel, terroristic threatening

Shannon Corey-William Hall, 23, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive and peace disturbance

Fabian Eloy Herrera, 26, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Jennifer Marie Ray, 40, Pineville, shoplifting

June 15

Kristopher Dewayne Burwell, 29, Carthage, assault

Ryan Kason Magel, 38, Washburn, DWI -- alcohol

Freddy Ohry, 27, Noel, public intoxication

Micami Tok, 27, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

