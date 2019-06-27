This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 9
Joshua David Durrance, 30, Rogers, Ark., outstanding warrant
Seth Lee Guinn, 23, Pineville, defective equipment
Oliver Iohb, 27, Southwest City, excessive blood alcohol content
Michelle Marie Patterson, 47, Noel, domestic assault
Lucero Ramirez Ovilla, 26, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Rory Jessage Shay, 31, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended, defective equipment and open container
June 10
Quinten Allman, 20, Noel, domestic assault
Nathan Michael Elmore, 21, Springfield, Mo., tampering with motor vehicle, burglary, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Mary Lynn Fagan, 30, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Larry Wayne Henson, 51, Pineville, non-support
Malachai J. Okonu, 19, Springfield, Mo., robbery
Terry Don Willis, 56, Gravette, Ark., passing bad check
June 11
Omar Hamdi Ahmed, 37, no address given, rape or attempted rape and sodomy or attempted sodomy
Brooke Bates, 34, Sulphur Springs, Ark., defrauding secured creditors and identity theft or attempt
David Bates, 46, Sulphur Springs, Ark., defrauding secured creditors and identity theft or attempt
Gary Dean Drum, 33, Neosho, burglary and theft/stealing
Eric Vaughn Embrey, 47, Anderson, passing bad check
Raymond Evans II, 30, Goodman, disorderly conduct
Leah Anne Isbell, 36, Joplin, tampering with motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Andrea Marie Murphy, 39, no address given, theft/stealing
Lissa Lynn Teague, 38, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
June 12
Dustin Edward Brooks, 41, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, manufacture of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Rodney James Dennis, 46, Siloam Springs, Ark., violation of order of protection for adult
Kelly Anne Huff, 39, Jay, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and manufacture of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jeffrey Shawn Middleton, 28, Goodman, probation violation, forgery and theft/stealing
Craig Neil Vanlue, 27, Diamond, Mo., burglary, theft/stealing and armed criminal action
June 13
Justin Paul Brewer, 44, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive
Alexander Talieson Davies, 22, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult
Brandi Pearl York, 23, Goodman, theft/stealing
June 14
Tyler Andrews, 19, Goodman, pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally
Julie Ann Emberton, 31, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Ahmed A. Farah, 32, Noel, terroristic threatening
Shannon Corey-William Hall, 23, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive and peace disturbance
Fabian Eloy Herrera, 26, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Jennifer Marie Ray, 40, Pineville, shoplifting
June 15
Kristopher Dewayne Burwell, 29, Carthage, assault
Ryan Kason Magel, 38, Washburn, DWI -- alcohol
Freddy Ohry, 27, Noel, public intoxication
Micami Tok, 27, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
