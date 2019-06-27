MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Water collecting and flowing around the Beaver Branch bridge washed out a large amount of pavement and soil, disrupted water lines and laid out power lines.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A local man takes in the view of what was once Main Street, leading onto the Beaver Branch bridge, near Town Hole. Following recent heavy rains, the roadway is missing nearly 20 feet of infrastructure.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The building and parking lot of the former Abounding Grace Worship Center on Main Street were nearly unrecognizable after floodwaters stripped the brick siding from the building and buckled the pavement.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The basement of a home that once sat at Jon Road and Wallain Court is all that remains after the structure was washed away in the early morning hours on Sunday. The home was in the process of being evacuated when it was swept away with Linda Kuykendall still inside. Search and rescue teams continue to look for Kuykendall.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Volunteers from a number of local churchs set up on Main Street in Anderson on Monday to provide free meals and spiritual support to those in need. On the right, Donicka Wagner takes a moment to pray with a disheartened resident.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A shop building on Wallain Court barely stands after floodwaters battered the building. The shell of a Ford truck sits in the water close by. Many residents reported lost vehicles and equipment.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Water marks show that the water rose above the door of the Jefferson Street Church of Christ in Anderson over the weekend.

