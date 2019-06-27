The McDonald County 16U baseball team lost its only game at the Jack Link's Mid-South Exposure in Springdale, Ark., after its final two games were canceled due to wet grounds.
The Naturals Baseball Academy claimed a 7-2 decision on June 22.
Weston Gordon allowed five runs in six innings before Wyatt Yousey allowed two more in the seventh.
McDonald County scored single runs in first two innings without the benefit of a hit.
Cross Dowd walked, stole second and came around to score on wild pitches in the first.
In the second, McDonald County received walks to Ethan Lett, Isaac Behm and Yousey before Lett scored on a wild pitch.
McDonald County was shutout over the final five innings, with its only hits coming from Behm and Destyn Dowd.
McDonald County was at Nevada on June 25 and hosted Carthage on June 26.
