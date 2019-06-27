RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Weston Gordon collides with the first baseman from the Naturals Baseball Academy during McDonald County's 7-2 loss in the Jack Link's Mid-South Exposure on June 22 in Springdale, Ark.

The McDonald County 16U baseball team lost its only game at the Jack Link's Mid-South Exposure in Springdale, Ark., after its final two games were canceled due to wet grounds.

The Naturals Baseball Academy claimed a 7-2 decision on June 22.

Weston Gordon allowed five runs in six innings before Wyatt Yousey allowed two more in the seventh.

McDonald County scored single runs in first two innings without the benefit of a hit.

Cross Dowd walked, stole second and came around to score on wild pitches in the first.

In the second, McDonald County received walks to Ethan Lett, Isaac Behm and Yousey before Lett scored on a wild pitch.

McDonald County was shutout over the final five innings, with its only hits coming from Behm and Destyn Dowd.

McDonald County was at Nevada on June 25 and hosted Carthage on June 26.

