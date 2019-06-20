Courtesy photo Quincy Morgan, granddaughter of Vicki and Darwin Smith, "tries on" an old school desk for size at a recent swap meet.

Vicki and Darwin Smith started a monthly swap meet as a way to grow their Hideaway Spot RV Park business in Goodman.

The swap meet, however, attracts people far and wide and has become somewhat of a staple.

"It totally is an entity of itself," she said.

Those who frequent the swap meet never know what treasures they'll find.

From plants and poultry to old school desks and antiques, the swap meet offers trailers chock-full of lovelies, as long as the items are legal and family-friendly, Smith said.

Several vendors who offered plants earlier this spring sold out. In May, a vendor brought chickens.

The Smiths are interested in making the swap meet attractive for the community. They're entertaining different ideas to make that happen.

In early June, they hosted a black powder/muzzleloader shooting competition in conjunction with the swap meet.

They welcome churches to come and lead a sing-a-long or perform for free.

They're also considering a percussion drum jam session, at which anyone who wants to come can bring some type of percussion or barrel and join in.

"I'm always talking to people," Vicki said. "We want to have different things to get people to come by and have fun."

Smith welcomes vendors who will offer a variety of goods, everything from handmade crafts and jewelry, fruits and vegetables, decor, antiques and rustic items to yard sale items, animals and lumber.

Vendor cost is $20 to set up for the weekend. Seventeen to 19 vendors show up monthly, she said.

Items that can be repurposed are always popular, she added.

Upcoming flea market dates are:

July 6 and 7

Aug. 3 and 4

Sept. 7 and 8

Oct. 5 and 6

Nov. 2 and 3

Those who wish to camp by their items are charged $5 more. No water or electric hookups are available for those sites.

Those who would like to camp in the longer-term camping area may do so as well. A different fee will be charged, she said.

The swap meet is located at 2759 Highway 59, one mile south of Goodman, at the intersection of Highway 49 and 59.

For additional information and to reserve a space, call 417-592-0745.

