COURTESY PHOTO/Court Clerk Danielle Smith stands with donations the Southwest City pound received from private donors and Romaine Kobilsek of Spay Arkansas. The donations included four new large Kuranda raised beds (valued at $150 each), multiple bags of dog food, treats and blankets. "They have been awesome to us!" Smith said.

Southwest City's board of aldermen continued to contemplate the best course of action regarding the city's outdated water system at the council's regular meeting on Tuesday, June 11. One week prior, council members met with water system engineers to mull over the possibilities, moving forward.

City Clerk Missy Zinn explained the next step would be to hold a public hearing to bring the issue before residents and possibly pursue a bond issue in the future if needed.

Resident Kenny Brookner asked if any upcoming rate increases would be dedicated to infrastructure repair.

Mayor David Blake said revenue would be used to repay loan or grant money and explained that rates must generate enough revenue to repay loan or grant funds without a doubt.

"Rates have to be increased to improve the infrastructure, with or without grants," Blake said. He explained that with USDA grants or loans, the USDA provides 80% of the project cost and the city must finance the remaining 20% through their own sources.

Alderman Steve Reece noted that many people in town are on fixed incomes who may be upset by a rate increase but agreed that "everyone knows action needs to be taken."

Court Clerk Danielle Smith noted that most accounts with a fixed income have very low-usage per month and would only see a minute increase in their bill.

Clerk Zinn presented the council with water rates of Missouri municipalities with similar population size and average household income, according to data from April 2018. She noted that most rates were at least twice the average of Southwest City.

Blake reiterated his thoughts -- the city should replace old lines on the south side of town, put the tower with a clear well out of use and rely on the gravity between the remaining two towers to level the hydraulic pressure.

Resident Patty Burrow said residents need to know details of water rates and upcoming projects in order to have a say in the decision.

Clerk Zinn said she will speak with engineers from Simmons Engineering Inc. to arrange a date for a public hearing that they can attend.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark said the department responded to three medical calls, cleared one road obstruction, worked two motor vehicle accidents and conducted one traffic control.

Since the last council meeting, Clark reported the street department has been busy mowing, weed-eating and cleaning out ditches. The newest hire, Jason Layermore, has been working out great. Clark said he is "self-motivated, a quick learner and, all-in-all, a great hire."

Clark said the street department also completed line locates at 417 Academy Street and will be digging to fix the meter at the location soon.

Clark noted Clerk Smith was able to secure a large donation to the city's pound from Spay Arkansas and various private donors. The donation included four brand new, large Kuranda raised beds, multiple bags of dog food, treats and blankets.

Clark said he checked the culverts on Frye Road and found one of the two to be caved in. He would like to look into removing both culverts.

Alderman Judy Pendergraft asked about Clark's plans to level out Birkes Street. Clark replied it is on his to-do list.

Alderman Steve Reece asked Clark about mowing along Mill Street. Clark assured Reece that he will.

Reece also relayed an issue from a resident regarding a privacy fence at the intersection of Comanche and Birkes streets that is blocking the view of the roadway for a homeowner attempting to back out of his driveway. Police Chief Bud Gow said he will attempt to make contact and resolve the issue.

Reece relayed a resident's question about installing "duck crossing" signs by Blankenship Park.

"That's a good question. I will try to get you an answer," said Mayor David Blake.

Blake told Clark that the bend on Liberty Road, near the sub-station, washed out during recent flooding. Blake suggested upgrades to the area to prevent wash out.

Alderman Karen Wallgren asked Clark if the ballpark bathrooms are in service this week, and he assured her they are. Wallgren suggested locking the bathrooms at night. Clark said he plans to leave the newly remodeled bathrooms in-use all year but lock them at night.

Since the last meeting, Clark said the water department has repaired a leak on Academy Street. Employees have also read meters and checked meters at the ballpark and 307 West Comanche Street for leaks.

Clark has been training the new hire, Layermore, on everything to do with the water department and Clark is happy with his progress.

As for the wastewater department, Clark said things are returning to normal after recent flooding. He is also training Layermore on wastewater department operations.

Police Chief Gow reported the department issued two tickets for speed, assisted two agencies, filed two reports, worked two accidents and resolved one lock-out.

Gow said the procedure for submitting state and federal reports has changed. As a result, he and officer Rick Lance need to attend training for both new systems. The state system training will be held in Carl Junction on July 16 and the federal system training will be held in Kansas City, Mo., from Aug. 28 through Aug. 30.

"All of those court changes are trickling down into the police departments," Gow said.

The council approved training attendance.

Gow requested to purchase a "stop stick" to be used during vehicle pursuits, noting the increase in local pursuits with armed suspects lately. The stop stick is comprised of three, 3-foot-long pieces "sticks" that conceal spikes in a plastic housing. Law enforcement officers place the stop stick along the roadway and when the vehicle being pursued drives over the stick, spikes are exposed and the vehicle's tires are deflated. The stop stick can be deployed a safe distance from the road and quickly reeled in once utilized.

Gow said the stop stick comes with a 5-year guarantee at a cost of $465. He added that if a stop stick is deployed, the city can return the used product and a police report to the manufacturer for a replacement.

Gow said he would like to purchase one stop stick this year and an additional stop stick in the coming year in order to outfit both patrol vehicles.

The council voted to approve the purchase of a stop stick.

Clerk Zinn provided council members with the city's bank reconciliation, budget report and cash report.

Zinn spoke about upgrading the city's employee handbook, at the request of the insurance agent. She said the current version was drafted in 2007 and asked if any council members were interested in volunteering to help update the handbook.

Alderman Pendergraft volunteered, noting she helped write the current employee handbook.

Clerk Smith provided council members with the court payment report for May. The city collected $2,740 in court costs and fines.

Smith also reported sending off four farmer's market permit applications and completing four more applications in person. She said there should be fresh produce, baked goods and local milk at the next farmer's market on Sunday, from 1 until 4 p.m.

In other business, the council agreed to keep unused city cell phones rather than sell them.

