The friendly caller tells Michelle Anderson that he is simply trying to help her learn about a lawsuit filed against her.

The confident gentleman says he is calling from the Social Security office, assisting people who need to know about legal action.

Anderson, however, knows that Social Security personnel do not conduct business by calling people. Rather, they send paperwork through the mail.

The caller asks Anderson for her birthdate and a Social Security number so he can access the file. Though Anderson didn't disclose the information, the Noel resident is worried that others could fall prey to the call.

"They want you to give them your personal information," she said. "We have a culturally diverse community, and older people, who might not be aware that this is a scam."

Anderson received the phone call about a week ago. She then contacted staff at her local Social Security office, who assured her matters are not handled by telephone.

Sometimes, people who are called may want to comply with an official-sounding person. They might be scared that action could be taken against them, she said.

Anderson called the number back and questioned the person at the other end of the line. "How do you sleep well? Are your parents proud of what you're doing?" she asked.

The person responded that he was simply trying to help her in a "time-sensitive manner."

Anderson encourages neighbors to be aware when receiving calls and to not disclose any personal information.

