William Kenneth Barker

Nov. 23, 1932

June 14, 2019

William Kenneth Barker, 86, of Anderson, Missouri, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Webb City Health and Rehab in Webb City, Missouri.

Kenneth was born on November 23, 1932, in the family's log house, west of Anderson, Missouri, to the late William Matthew and Lena Leota (Roberts) Barker. He proudly served in the United States Army as a Medic at Verdun, France, during the Korean War. He married Kathryn Gerdiman on Christmas Eve, 1985, at his mom's house (and boyhood home) west of Anderson. He was a fabulous typist, typing over 100 words per minute, without errors. Kenneth owned and operated Barker Abstract and Title Insurance Company in Pineville, Missouri, for over 30 years. He also drove a school bus for a season; was a sheriff's deputy and even ran for Sheriff. Kenneth was a 50-year member of the Masons; member of the American Legion and MENSA. He was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Anderson, Missouri, and previously at Pineville and at Lanagan. Kenneth was a man who knew possibly everyone, in and around McDonald County. And he knew the history of the families and the land as well as anyone. He never knew a stranger, or someone with whom he couldn't have a rousing conversation.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sarah Jane Barker-Penn, Roberta Barker-Hobbs; and a brother, Don Barker.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Kathryn Barker of the home; three children, Kimmie Barker-Emery and husband, Mark of Lee's Summit, Missouri, William Matthew Barker II and wife, Lisa of Phoenix, Arizona, Shelley Barker-Paul and husband, Jim of Neosho, Missouri; mother of his children, Hester Haney of Lanagan, Missouri; five stepchildren, Theresa Murphy, Ron Huckstep and wife, Barbie, Carol Gometz and husband, Eric, Cher Vaughn and Jason Huckstep and wife, Erica; two brothers, Ned Barker and wife, Dorothy of Lone Jack, Missouri, Ted Barker and wife, Glenda of Anderson, Missouri; grandchildren, Emily Paul, Olivia Emery-Riportella and husband, Nick, John Emery, Grace Emery, Stefan Barker and Nathan Barker; 13 step-grandchildren and 16 step-great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends who will dearly miss Kenneth.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. Pastor Nick VanDam and Pastor Marilyn O'Brien will officiate. Burial will follow in the Anderson Cemetery in Anderson, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019. The family will receive friends at this time.

Memorial contributions in loving memory of Kenneth Barker may be given to the United Methodist Church in Anderson, Missouri, in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences: website www.ozarkfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the personal care and direction of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Missouri.

PAID OBITUARY

Bonnie Lee Cantrell-West

April 20, 1937

May 30, 2019

Bonnie Lee Cantrell-West, 82, of Broken Arrow, Okla., formerly of Noel, Mo., died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her residence in Broken Arrow.

She was born April 20, 1937, in Noel, Mo., to the union of Henry and Doris Myrtle (Buxton) Cantrell. Her formative years were spent in Noel on the Pla-Daz Ranch where the Noel Country Club is located today.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Evon Farley; a brother, Charles E. Cantrell; two sisters, Patsy Cantrell Zimmerman and Leslie Duncan Axtell; and two grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Noel Cemetery in Noel.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Alice Robins

Oct. 21, 1934

June 16, 2019

Mary Alice Robins, 84, of Granby, Mo., formerly of Bentonville, Ark., died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Granby House in Granby.

She was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Big Flat, Ark., to Jesse Oscar and Rosa Lullabell (Downs) Jackson. She was raised and attended school in Big Flat and moved to Bentonville in 1968. She was employed for several years at Tyson Foods as well as Bentonville Manor as a CNA, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her yard and flower beds, crocheting and needlepoint projects. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Anthony Alan Arnett; six brothers, Preston, Toby, Glen, Murle, T.J. and Paul Jackson; and two sisters, Idell Cravens and Ruby Palmer.

Survivors include six children, Patricia Ann Henry (Randy) of Pineville, Mo., George Thomas Arnett (Dana) of Yuma, Ariz., Theresa Kay Adams of Granby, Debra Lynn Haddock (Coy) of Big Flat, Angela Sue Hunt (Dan) of Wilmington, Ill., and Sheila Yvonne Arnett of Las Vegas; several grandchildren; a brother, Lemuel Floyd Jackson (June) of Tucson, Ariz.; and a sister, Linda Faye Williams of Pineville.

Funeral services will be held graveside at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Huddleston Cemetery in Alton, Mo.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

