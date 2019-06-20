RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Sampson Boles gets tagged out at second while attempting to take an extra base on a single during McDonald County's 4-2 loss to Neosho on June 11 at MCHS.

Neosho scored three runs in the fourth inning on the way to claiming a 4-2 decision June 11 over McDonald County in the first game of an 18U doubleheader at MCHS.

Sampson Boles took a 1-0 lead into the fourth before Neosho scored three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter.

Neosho added an insurance run in the seventh on two hits and an error off Ethan Francisco, who relieved Boles to start the fifth.

McDonald County took a 1-0 lead in the third on a single by Francisco, a sacrifice bunt by Cross Dowd and a two-out RBI single from Cole Martin.

McDonald County added a run in the seventh on singles by Boles and Omar Manuel and a sacrifice fly by Nevin Price.

Boles finished with three hits and Manuel two to lead the McDonald County offense. Wyatt Jordan, Martin and Francisco added one hit each.

Neosho used another big inning to win the five-inning nightcap by a 5-2 margin.

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the fourth, Neosho scored four runs off of Shadow Keeling and Price to take a 5-1 lead.

Keeling had worked a scoreless third in relief of Parker Toney, who had held Neosho a run on two hits over the first two innings.

Keeling allowed a hit to the leadoff hitter in the fourth before walking with the bases loaded. Price was greeted with back-to-back singles that plated three runs before the final run of the inning scored on a ground out.

Neosho used a walk, stolen base and a hit to take a 1-0 lead in the first before McDonald County tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on Cole Martin's leadoff homer over the right-field fence.

McDonald County's only other run came in the fourth when Martin was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a single by Boles.

Martin, Dowd, Boles and Ethan Lett all had one hit to lead McDonald County.

McDonald County was at Seneca on June 18 before entering the NWA Tournament in Springdale, Ark. on June 20-23.

