Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Timothy Adrian Neale. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Devanir Rodrigues Chaveiro. Failed to display red flag/lamp on projection exceeding 5 feet from vehicle.

Brittany Ann Green. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ryan Eugene Haggard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Manuale Lamont Watkins. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Stephanie A. Hymiller. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Cody Allen Cade. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

David Gene Barton Jr. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

Lindsay Hall vs. Brandon W. Keeling. Judgment of dissolution.

Brandi York vs. Austin York. Judgment of dissolution.

Mandy J. Bond vs. Allen D. Bond. Judgment of dissolution.

Bonnie L. Lindemuth vs. Cary L. Lindemuth. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

David Gene Barton Jr. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Cody Allen Cade. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Bradley Ray Carver. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Mary Lynn Fagan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Lydia Nicole Gipson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Stephanie A. Hymiller. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Ashley Victoria Mace. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jarrod Alan Menges. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Taylor Marie Price. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Candi D. Sherwood. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Skyler J. Slinkard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Curtis Monroe Teague Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Stephanie Francine Zinn. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Shane Dickson. Suit on account.

Adin Coe et al vs. Katelyn D. Cartwright. Personal injury - vehicular.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jose Ovalle. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Trisha Neale. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jeffrey A. Johnston. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jeff W. Ledford. Suit on account.

First Books Investments, LLC vs. Sheena Smith. Breach of contract.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Penny A. Luebke. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Paul Hignite. Suit on account.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Richard C. Smith et al. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Michael T. Conner. Peace disturbance.

Tanner Frank Spence. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stacey Mae Sadler. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side windows.

Liguo Tian. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Irvin Jonathan Garcia. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Jason Byrd Pitsenberg. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dawnita Orilla Slinker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brittany Ann Green. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rebecca M. Bergen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dusti L. Holliday. Passing bad check.

Jason Lenanare McEvans. Passing bad check.

Abner J. Alvarado. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Kimberly Sue McCawley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John Michael Shilling. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Deanna Lee Miranda. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Morgan Tyler Windsor. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Heather Lee Tonelli. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Darrell M. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cody Allen Cade. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Jonathan P. Arehart. Involuntary manslaughter.

Alan E. Purdy. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Michelle J. Jones. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Heather Eastburn. DWI - physical injury.

Danyeal R. Deady. Forgery.

Dallas A. Gillett Sr. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Mohamed Hassan Hussein. Assault and armed criminal action.

Keith C. Hickey. Passing bad check.

The following cases were heard:

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Cheyenne Brewer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Brian E. Cosper et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Marcio R. Laffiteau. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Tina M. Smith. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Autumn Marie Cartwright. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Bradley Ray Carver. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Patricia Beagail Chavez. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Noah B. Davis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Sonya Natosha Dawson. DWI - alcohol and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Glenn Atarino Elipas. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Mary Lynn Fagan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $120.

Aaron B. Fichtner. Property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tyler D. Grosdeck. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $198.

Michael Cecil Hull. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Meritha Jesse. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $270.

Micaiah K. McNelius. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Michelle M. Patterson. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Craig S. Rairdon. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Brent Allen Schmidt. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $44.50.

Candi D. Sherwood. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

John Michael Shilling. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $44.50.

Nicholas Staton. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $89.50.

Lloyd Douglas White. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Darren R. Wilbanks. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Felonies:

Omar Ahmed. Sodomy or attempted sodomy and rape or attempted rape. Guilty plea. Ten years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Andrea L. Collins. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Caddo S. Gann. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Three months Shock Incarceration, report ordered.

Euqilla F. Irwin. Theft/stealing and forgery. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Bradley J. Rice. Assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Fine Collection Center

Kylie Fangrow. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Troy Fickle. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

General News on 06/20/2019