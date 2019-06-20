"We believe in the Holy Spirit..." (Apostle's Creed)

"We believe in the Holy Spirit, the Lord, The Giver of Life. Who proceeds from the Father and the Son..." (Nicene Creed)

"We believe in the Holy Spirit, God present with us for guidance, for comfort, and for strength..." (Korean Creed)

We are in the Season of Pentecost.

A time to ask: WHY do we believe in the Holy Spirit? WHO is the Holy Spirit? What do we believe about the Holy Spirit?

WHY? Because we have eye-witness accounts of the coming of the Holy Spirit! The Disciples, and others, had been with Jesus on the Mount of Ascension; they had heard His promise: "Go back home. Wait. And I will send you a Divine Guide, Holy Comforter, Divine Strength." They obeyed, then went back to the Upper Room; they waited for 10 whole days. Then it happened! The Holy Spirit filled the room with a mighty gust of wind; flames-of-fire appeared above each head and they were filled with great power! Simon Peter was moved to go outside and preach, preach with such power that 3,000 people were converted to the Christian Faith. Since that time, millions of people around the world have had that same holy experience.

WHO? The Holy Spirit is a part of the Trinity -- Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit was present at the beginning of creation. There was nothing except chaos and darkness. Then the Holy Spirit hovered over the chaos and darkness and brought life out of nothingness. When the Father created Adam and Eve, He breathed his "Holy Spirit" into them -- and they came to life. The Holy Spirit brings order out of chaos, lights up the darkness and brings life to all of creation.

WHAT? We believe that the Holy Spirit is one way that we experience the fullness of God. The Holy Spirit has a full-time job: The Holy Spirit is the Giver of Life. The Holy Spirit is our Conscience -- keeping us in touch with the Father and the Son. The Holy Spirit is our Divine Guide -- keeping us on the Right Path and helps us avoid the potholes of Sin. When we are hurting, the Holy Spirit comforts us, eases our pain and suffering and lessens the tragedy of loss. When we are weak, the Holy Spirit makes us strong and enables us to bear up under the heaviest burdens. The Holy Spirit is the channel through which God gives us a variety of "gifts" -- knowledge, and the wisdom to use that knowledge to glorify God and to make life better for those around us; faith, trusting in God, in every life-situation; the gift of healing, building people (us) by our words and deeds; the ability to work miracles/to do wondrous works in the name of God; the wisdom to tell the difference between "good" spirits and "evil" spirits; plus, the gifts of mercy, grace, patience and generosity.

So, let this be our fervent prayer: "Breathe on me, Breath of God -- fill me with life and -- that I may love what thou dost love, and do what thou wouldst do." Amen.

Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist minister who lives in Jackson. Opinions are those of the author.

