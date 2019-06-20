American Legion Benefit Dinner

The Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 will begin serving at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Legion building located on Jesse James Road next to the Cornerstone Bank in Pineville, Mo. The dinner will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and feature meatloaf, potatoes, vegetable, salad, rolls, dessert and drinks. A donation of $7 for adults and $5 for children (10 and younger) is requested. All are welcome and carry-outs are available.

Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance Friday evening, June 21. Pork loin is on the menu and will kick the evening off at 5:30 p.m. The dance begins at 7 p.m., with The McDonald County Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5 and refreshments are available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for information.

MCHS Class of 1989 Reunion -- June 22

The class of '89 will hold its 30-year class reunion from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Pineville Community Center, located at 602 Jesse James Road in Pineville. The theme will be Red, Black and White, business casual. The menu is TBD and BYOB. Please RSVP to Karla Carter Glass via email to Kglass71@gmail.com

Banner Church of the Nazarene VBS -- June 23-27

Banner Church of the Nazarene will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening, Sunday, June 23, through Thursday, June 27, for ages four years to sixth grade. A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The theme this year is "Giddy Up Junction -- Taking God's Love To New Frontiers." Banner Church is located at 597 Northfork Road, Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Lunch on Pineville Square -- June 24

The Bunker Hill Quilting Club ladies will provide lunch on the Pineville square on Monday, June 24. This month's menu includes a hamburger or hot dog with baked beans, potato salad and a dessert. Serving begins at 11 a.m. and continues to 1 p.m. or until the food is gone.

Jane Public Meeting -- June 27

The Village of Jane will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Under The Woods Event Center to discuss a comprehensive plan with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council.

Noel Chamber Annual Golf Tournament -- Open Registration

The 2019 Golf Scramble will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 and 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, with a shotgun start both days. The tournament will be held at Neosho's Municipal Golf Course located at 1850 Clubhouse Road in Neosho. It will be a four-man scramble and one team member must be a member of the Neosho Chamber. Online registrations opened at 9 a.m. Monday, June 3, and will remain open until full. Visit neoshocc.com/events to register and find additional information. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Janel Wilder, event coordinator, at 417-451-1925 or janel@neoshocc.com.

Senior Center Activities -- Every Friday

There are crochet classes provided every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. Contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Senior Center Serves Lunch -- Daily

The McDonald County Senior Center, located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All seniors are welcome.

