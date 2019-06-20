This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 2
Jason Patrick Swift, 48, Noel, assault/attempted assault -- law enforcement, correctional officer, emergency personnel, highway or utility worker, probation and parole officer
June 3
Timothy Sampson Monoessy, 37, Anderson, assault and harassment to frighten or disturb another person
Ethan M. Navarro, 21, Bentonville, Ark., unlawful use of a weapon -- possess a weapon and a felony controlled substance and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Stephanie L. Nerney, 31, Pineville, assault/attempted assault -- law enforcement, correctional officer, emergency personnel, highway or utility worker, probation and parole officer and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
June 4
Karina Hayward, 25, Webb City, Mo., failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely
Kyra Dawn Mouse, 21, Noel, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
June 5
Austin James Bond, 29, Anderson, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and theft/stealing
Michael Eugene Boyd, 36, Springfield, parole violation and tampering with motor vehicle
Jason Michael Brekken, 32, Springfield, probation violation, domestic assault and burglary
Joshua Luke Carr, 21, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
William Shane Divine, 42, Anderson, trafficking/attempt to traffic drugs
Lacy Jo Fleming, 40, Monett, peace disturbance
Jody Dean Gorman, 46, Anderson, probation violation
Eric Jacob Lutrell, 26, no address given, deliver/possess/deposit/conceal a controlled substance in a county jail
Matthew Scott Mahurin, 41, Webb City, Mo., trafficking/attempt to traffic drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine
Nathaniel George Murray, 38, Washburn, peace disturbance
Tera Nicole Shere, 34, Goodman, trafficking/attempt to traffic drugs
Brandy Joanna Vanstory, 34, Neosho, theft/stealing
June 6
Amanda L. Davis, 34, Siloam Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and defective equipment
Reno Russell Gallegos, 49, Pineville, domestic assault and tampering with witness in a felony prosecution
Joseph Martin Shope, 37, no address given, assault/attempted assault -- law enforcement, correctional officer, emergency personnel, highway or utility worker, probation and parole officer, peace disturbance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
June 7
Billy Joe Briley, 52, Goodman, theft/stealing
Michael Dorman Morehead, 18, Pineville, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
June 8
Jassaca Y-von Lewis, 31, Jane, endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct
Tyler E. Martin, 20, Carthage, trespassing
Joseph A. Rohman, 39, Grove, Okla., failure to deliver/receive certificate of ownership upon sale/transfer of ownership of motor vehicle/trailer, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Justin Talamantez, 20, Carthage, trespassing
Juan Antony Torres, 28, Noel, operated commercial motor vehicle without commercial motor vehicle driver's license
Kenneth Kendrell Wooten II, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
