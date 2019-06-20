This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 2

Jason Patrick Swift, 48, Noel, assault/attempted assault -- law enforcement, correctional officer, emergency personnel, highway or utility worker, probation and parole officer

June 3

Timothy Sampson Monoessy, 37, Anderson, assault and harassment to frighten or disturb another person

Ethan M. Navarro, 21, Bentonville, Ark., unlawful use of a weapon -- possess a weapon and a felony controlled substance and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Stephanie L. Nerney, 31, Pineville, assault/attempted assault -- law enforcement, correctional officer, emergency personnel, highway or utility worker, probation and parole officer and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

June 4

Karina Hayward, 25, Webb City, Mo., failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely

Kyra Dawn Mouse, 21, Noel, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

June 5

Austin James Bond, 29, Anderson, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and theft/stealing

Michael Eugene Boyd, 36, Springfield, parole violation and tampering with motor vehicle

Jason Michael Brekken, 32, Springfield, probation violation, domestic assault and burglary

Joshua Luke Carr, 21, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

William Shane Divine, 42, Anderson, trafficking/attempt to traffic drugs

Lacy Jo Fleming, 40, Monett, peace disturbance

Jody Dean Gorman, 46, Anderson, probation violation

Eric Jacob Lutrell, 26, no address given, deliver/possess/deposit/conceal a controlled substance in a county jail

Matthew Scott Mahurin, 41, Webb City, Mo., trafficking/attempt to traffic drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine

Nathaniel George Murray, 38, Washburn, peace disturbance

Tera Nicole Shere, 34, Goodman, trafficking/attempt to traffic drugs

Brandy Joanna Vanstory, 34, Neosho, theft/stealing

June 6

Amanda L. Davis, 34, Siloam Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and defective equipment

Reno Russell Gallegos, 49, Pineville, domestic assault and tampering with witness in a felony prosecution

Joseph Martin Shope, 37, no address given, assault/attempted assault -- law enforcement, correctional officer, emergency personnel, highway or utility worker, probation and parole officer, peace disturbance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

June 7

Billy Joe Briley, 52, Goodman, theft/stealing

Michael Dorman Morehead, 18, Pineville, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

June 8

Jassaca Y-von Lewis, 31, Jane, endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct

Tyler E. Martin, 20, Carthage, trespassing

Joseph A. Rohman, 39, Grove, Okla., failure to deliver/receive certificate of ownership upon sale/transfer of ownership of motor vehicle/trailer, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Justin Talamantez, 20, Carthage, trespassing

Juan Antony Torres, 28, Noel, operated commercial motor vehicle without commercial motor vehicle driver's license

Kenneth Kendrell Wooten II, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

