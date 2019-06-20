Members of the Goodman Betterment Association want to see progress on the community building.

Betterment members feel that city council members are dragging their feet and getting behind in launching the rebuilding, said Goodman Fire Chief and Betterment member Keith Estes.

"We're concerned that there has been a delay," he told aldermen on Tuesday night at the Goodman City Council meeting.

"We're worried that some city employees really don't want that building back because it could increase their job load. We would like to see this community grow. We have an opportunity to help this town grow in a positive manner."

The Goodman Betterment Association built the building about 15 years ago. In recent years, the building had seen better days. In April 2017, the tornado destroyed the remainder of the building.

The city received insurance money for the structure. City officials have said they are interested in utilizing the monies for rebuilding a structure for the community.

Betterment members are frustrated, however, pointing to a lack of action during the last three months. Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond said he has not heard of any employees saying that they didn't want the community building rebuilt. He said any time spent has been to make sure that the existing concrete can support another structure.

"Nobody here is holding up the construction," he said. "I'm doing my due diligence before building on it."

City officials and any Betterment Association volunteers who wish to participate will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at city hall to discuss plans for the rebuilding.

In other business, Assistant Police Chief Joe David said an arrest is forthcoming in the next week in the Goodman Tire & Auto robbery, which occurred May 18. Investigators have located and spoken with several suspects, he said.

Several items, valued at $6,000, were taken, co-owner Meghan Sprenkle estimated. The business checkbook and a car valued at $4,000 also were stolen, she said.

The first check written by a suspect hit the bank on May 21, she said.

