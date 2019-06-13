This Lord's day we were blessed with a very dear friend of Lea Orlick who came to worship with us, and we were blessed by her presence. Rebecca, we were so glad to have you and pray you will come again real soon. Another special event was the opportunity to sing "Happy Birthday" to our very own song leader, whom we all love and appreciate so very much. Randy Richardson is another year older and we pray God will give him many more.

Last week's message was titled "The Best is yet to Come," and this week is actually like a continuation of that title. You see, when you think about the future, you will only find that God has more and more gifts for his children. Since the best is yet to come, we can only imagine what the best will be. There are so many promises in the Bible. Most do have some conditions, but they are worth so much more than the cost.

In Hebrews, we are promised that the Lord will come again to receive his own. Are you among that number? There are those who claim to be but never take time to worship in the house of the Lord. They need to search the word and realize we are told how our attendance is so necessary, especially when we see the end of time approaching. How can you make it through this life without the fellowship of a church family? Pastor Bob Cartwright gave us scriptures that prove how amazing it will be to gain eternal life with our Heavenly Father. I know that I do not want to miss this journey of walking in faith with the Lord.

In 1 Corinthians 2:9-12, the word reveals just a small bit of what God has promised His faithful followers. It reads with so much power, the "eye has not seen nor the ear heard. Neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God has prepared for them that love him." Verse 10 reminds us that many things are revealed to us by his spirit. How are you going to know what you must do to inherit the life with Christ? Further study helps us to find we receive not the spirit of the world but the spirit of the Lord; which allows us to know the things that are freely given to us from God.

The Bible was written in this spirit and must be taught in that same powerful spirit. Pastor Bob spoke to us about the mansions prepared for us. You see lots of beautiful homes on this earth, but none can compare to what is waiting for us beyond this life. When we think of sin, we just always think about doing something that is wrong. But today Pastor brought up a statement in the word that is very different. Scripture says, "To him that knows to do good and doeth it not to him it is a sin. How many times have you seen someone in need and just turned your back to them? Well, this is not pleasing to God for he has commanded that you love your fellow man as yourself."

If we think of it in this manner, we would be much more willing to give not always money but our time to make another person's life a little better. Romans 3:23 says, "For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God." Be sure God is measuring your behavior daily and he sees your heart. In Matthew 6:33, it tells that we must always put God first. The way he brings it around is that we must first seek the kingdom of God and his righteousness; and then will the other things be added to you.

We also learned some very important things about the story of Joseph told in Genesis chapter 37-45. I have run out of time and paper, but you need to take time to read these chapters. It will give you a new humbleness about the pains that Joseph suffered, yet he never gave up. He came out victorious and will be among the saints in Heaven. The first few lines tell how he was treated with such hurting actions. But as the story continues, he is the one that was found blameless and was an example to many people.

Come to hear more of the truth at the Cove Mission of Hope located in Lanagan. Our services are held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, with Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome, and God bless you is our prayer.

