The Pineville Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday on the Pineville Square.

There will be fresh produce, soaps, baked goods, jelly, fruit, fresh-squeezed lemonade, crafts, leather bags, jewelry, African violets and art.

Live music will be performed by Colt O'Brien.

For more information, contact Melissa Ziemianin at 417-223-4368.

General News on 06/13/2019