Richard Lee Bergen

March 1, 1936

June 5, 2019

Richard Lee Bergen, 83, of Goodman, Mo., died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Landmark Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born March 1, 1936, in Anderson, Mo., to Lee and Elsie (Chandler) Bergen. He was a lifelong area resident and a 1954 graduate of Anderson High School. On March 27, 1957, he married JoAnn Clark who lost her battle with cancer in 1993. On July 1, 1994, he married Charlotte Woolard. He retired in 1996 from Eagle Picher in Joplin after 36 years of service. He enjoyed Cardinal baseball, hunting, fishing, motorcycling and horseback riding. He was a member of Banner Church of the Nazarene.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, JoAnn Bergen; a granddaughter, Tabitha Bergen; and a brother, Gerald Bergen.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Charlotte Bergen of the home; three children, Sandra Bergen of Anderson, Jeff Bergen of Overland Park, Kan., and Beth Bergen of Pineville; two stepchildren, Charlene Bergen of Anderson and Darlene Smith of Rogers, Ark.; four grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; brother, Dennis Bergen (Charlene) of Anderson; and sister, Betty Tucker (David) of Ft. Scott, Kan.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 10, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastors Dennis Bergen and Bill Hess officiating. Burial followed in the Banner Cemetery.

Memorials are being directed to Banner Church c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Franklin R. Royce

Nov. 4, 1933

June 9, 2019

Franklin R. Royce, 85, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, June 9, 2019, from complications of a stroke.

He was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Anderson to Eugene Mose and Inez (Bloodough) Royce. He graduated from Anderson High School in 1951 and moved to California. Drafted into the U.S. Army, he served in Japan during the Korean War. After four years of service, he moved to Michigan and sold life insurance before moving back to Anderson to start the Farmers Insurance Agency in town. He retired from the insurance business after 14 years and sold real estate.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lance and Dave; and three sisters, Mary, Lee, and Dixie.

Survivors include his son, Jeff Royce (Sherrie) of Kimball, Mich.; daughter, Julie (Royce) Schutten (Ken) of Anderson; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Brother John Beck and Ken Schutten officiating. Burial will follow in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Memorials are being directed to Faithful Friends c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 06/13/2019