Division I

The following cases were filed:

Nicholas R. Vickers vs. Trinity D. Vickers. Dissolution.

Joshua L. Vann vs. Adrian R. Smith. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Vanna C. Moore. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Donald Martin Studebaker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Katelin Michelle Forbes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Morgan Paige Matlock. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert Steven Lester. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Robert R. Carruthers. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Resty Barbosa. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Divinity S. Cox vs. Shawn A. Cox. Judgment of dissolution.

Michelle Brock vs. Travis Brock. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Cale S. Adamson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Robert R. Carruthers. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Angelique Cassia Duncan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

John Lawrence Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Brooke F. Kelly. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Cameron James Lambert. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Morgan Paige Matlock. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Michael Cecil Ray O'Brien. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Charito Lee Redwood. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Tomas Salazar Sanchez. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

John Scott Woerly. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Rick R. Bussey vs. Tiffany Widener. Small claims over $100.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Rhonda K. Moore. Promissory note.

Anglin Family Investments, LLC vs. Loren Bailey et al. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments, LLC vs. Nicholas S. Boggess et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Theresa Morse. Suit on account.

Northeast Regional Medical Center vs. Randi Davis. Suit on account.

Bank of America vs. Brett Thomas. Suit on account.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Edward Purdy et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Shain Scott. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Nalene Grimes. Breach of contract.

Moberly Hospital Company, LLC vs. Peggy Hoover. Suit on account.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Juana Frias. Promissory note.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Diana Shoemaker. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Vicky Schlessman. Breach of contract.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Carley Hendrix. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Tiffany Marie Burge. Passing bad check.

Christina Walker. Passing bad check.

Azrag Ali. Assault.

Jesse Leroy Cravens. Trespassing.

Kelsey M. Rose. Trespassing.

Jeremy D. Anderson. Property damage.

Amanda Y. McKinnon. Theft/stealing.

William H. Hausm. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Brent Allen Schmidt. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection.

Ashlea Maree Benedict. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Micaiah K. McNelius. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Tracy A. Deatherage. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Nicholas Staton. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Roy Bumstead. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Danny E. Kimbrell. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Candi D. Sherwood. As owner, operated or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Glenn Atarino Elipas. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Jose G. Torres-Copado. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Shawn Wheeler. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

John Wesley Huckeba Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit and driving while revoked/suspended.

Latrice B. S. Ashley. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesus Angel Belloso. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shanae Michelle Leroy. As owner, operated or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failed to transfer plates within 30 days.

Robert D. E. Gamble. Theft/stealing.

Yoni F. Gomez Chanas. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection.

Natasha M. Creech. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jessica L. Barton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Eric R. Moore. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stacy Marie Berger. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Trevor L. Reinke. Unlawfully operated all-terrain vehicle upon highway.

Davon James Willis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Noah B. Davis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Harley D. Lovell. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Joshua D. Pytel. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Lou C. Jordan. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Bruce G. Hohorst. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Wendell J. Nielson. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Hugo D. Rodriguez. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Felonies:

None.

The following cases were heard:

The Empire Electric Company vs. Glenn Fawcett. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. David Miller. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

The Empire Electric Company vs. Dillon L. Sehcrest. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Abner J. Alvardo. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $18.50.

Jesus Angel Belloso. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $219.50.

Steve Albert Carpenter Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $44.50.

Jacob A. Covert. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

John R. Fisher. Violation of order of protection for adult. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Brittany Ann Green. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Tyler J. Hilton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $94.50.

Jay P. Howell. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Josh G. Massey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Amanda Y. McKinnon. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Leslie Z. Morales Calderon. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Christopher M. Perry Sr. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Christopher M. Perry Jr. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Jason Byrd Pitsenberger. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $69.50.

Joshua D. Pytel. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Stacey Mae Sadler. Operated motor vehicle without vision reducing material to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Tanner Frank Spence. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Cheryl L. Stafford. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Trenton Chadwick Stephens. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Davon James Willis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Hector J. Wong Aquilar. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

Andrea L. Collins. Endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk - no sexual conduct. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Christine M. Koss-Henderson. Forgery. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

James E. Maxwell II. Theft/stealing - motor vehicle/water craft/air craft. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

General News on 06/13/2019