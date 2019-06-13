MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Darters of all ages gathered under the white-top tent on Saturday to hone their skills and share their passion, many of them sporting shirts from past Chicken Coop Open events. Local businesses are integral to the event as many of them sponsor dart boards. "Because of these sponsors we're able to keep the Chicken Coop in Noel," said organizer Mike Edwards.

Darters from across the country gathered at Wayside Campground, on the beach of the Elk River, to take part in the 38th Annual Chicken Coop Open on Saturday. The three-day dart tournament drew in hundreds of campers and competitors.

Winners of the various heats were paid a total of $7,150 and $1,747 was raised during the charity auction on Sunday morning. Proceeds from the charity auction will be donated to a darter in need of a liver transplant.

The Fall Chicken Coop Open will be held Sept. 26 through Sept. 28.

The Chicken Coop Open began 38 years ago in Chuck Gideon's chicken coop in Pineville. Gideon and a handful of friends gathered around the dartboard for some quality time spent tossing darts.

Over the years, the event outgrew his coop and was relocated to Wayside to accommodate the surge in attendance. The tournament is now put on by Mike Edwards, Pat Law and a host of friends who stay true to tradition.

General News on 06/13/2019