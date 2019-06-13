MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS On Tuesday, June 3, friends, family and members of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce gathered to celebrate as TC Banta cut the ribbon of Banta's Deal Depot in Pineville. The depot is a one-stop shop for discounted goods of a wide variety.

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new business members into the organization with ribbon-cutting ceremonies last week -- Banta's Deal Depot, Pineville Bowl and The Cave Bar and Grill. Chamber ambassadors, D. Wayne and Janice Bearbower, estimate there are 1,000 businesses maintaining the economy in McDonald County and providing an array of shopping, recreation, manufacturing and service experiences.

• • •

Customers are always in for a surprise when they step through the doors of Banta's Deal Depot in Pineville. Chamber Ambassador Janice Bearbower rightfully described Banta's as the county's "best-kept secret."

Owner TC Banta explained that she has contracts with multiple department stores that allow her to purchase overstock and liquidation items at steep discounts.

"The only thing is, I never know what's in my order until I open the boxes," Banta said. "It's always something different."

Shelves hold printers, camping supplies, hardware, lamps, brake pads and sports equipment. Name-brand clothing, shoes, formal dresses and sunglasses fill racks throughout the building. In every nook and cranny between is a hidden gem at an unbeatable price.

Occasionally Banta will receive a specialty item in her inventory that there isn't a local demand for, so she takes to eBay to find the right buyer.

"I had a high-end telescope lens come through once. I ended up selling it to a man from Italy," she recounted.

Banta also holds live online sales where she showcases items to viewers remotely. This allows them to lay claim to and pay for their goods from the comfort of their homes.

TC Banta purchased the property two years ago and has been slowly renovating and redecorating the building with the help of her family and husband, Josh.

Banta's Deal Depot is located at 3353 S. Highway 71B in Pineville. The business is open from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

• • •

Pineville Bowl has been a staple of entertainment in the community for a decade. In March, the bowling alley was purchased by Kurt and Lori Sij of Garfield, Ark., and the couple has been hard at work repairing and remodeling the facility since then. The bowling alley opened it's doors June 1 and celebrated a ribbon-cutting two days later on June 3.

"The lanes were in good shape, but we had to install new monitors, improve the lighting, update the scoring systems and make new soundboards ourselves," said Lori. "We hope to install more game machines, build an open-air patio and recruit high school art students to paint a mural inside of all the school mascots in the county."

Kurt has been an avid bowler for the majority of his life and has spent the last five years managing the Rogers Bowling Center.

"I've been running this dream down for years. I live, breathe and drink bowling," Kurt said. "I want to provide the best bowling service of any center in the four-state area."

Throughout the summer, the alley will offer a summer special of $1.99 per game, per person. Shoe rentals are $1.99 and socks can be purchased for $1.99 as well. Kurt said there will also be bowling leagues this fall.

Pineville Bowl is located at 5888 S. Highway 71B in Pineville. The business is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. until midnight on Saturday, and from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

• • •

The Cave Bar and Grill in Lanagan has been serving meals cave-side in one capacity or another since the 1940s. Teresa and Chris Ezzell took over the business on July 4, 2013, after retiring to McDonald County from Indianapolis, Ind.

Just in time for the fifth anniversary of the Ezzell's opening, The Cave Bar and Grill celebrated a ribbon-cutting as they became members of the Chamber of Commerce.

Lanagan's Mayor, Stan Haywood, attested to the importance of The Cave, and the Ezzells, to the community. The business generates sales tax and provides employment opportunities to residents of the small town. Teresa also serves on the Lanagan City Council and is designated as the mayor pro-tem in Haywood's absence.

Teresa says her passion for motorcycles, combined with the scenic routes leading to the cave, attracts bikers from around the area. The Cave is known to regularly host charity poker runs.

"We've fit up to 200 bikes in the parking lot before," she said.

The Cave Bar and Grill is located at 313 S. Main Street in Lanagan. The business is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

