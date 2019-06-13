This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 26

Jose Curiel, 31, Springdale, Ark., rape or attempted rape

Aaron Lee Ditmore, 27, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit

Miguel Gutierrez, 39, Anderson, DWI - alcohol

Edgar Jimenez, 20, Kansas City, Mo., minor in possession

Richard Wesley Leach, 37, Pineville, assault/attempted assault - law enforcement, emergency personnel, correctional officer, highway or utility worker or probation and parole officer and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Skyler D. Mace, 21, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle

Alice Woolard, 32, Noel, driving while suspended/revoked

May 27

Patrick Gene Marshal, 31, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

Daniel Harvey Trial Jr., 41, Rocky Comfort, failure to appear, non-support, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance for criminal street gang use and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

May 29

Adam Ismaul Shogar, 32, Noel, littering, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

May 30

Shayleigh Diane Estep, 26, Gentry, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Frank Thomas Mullin, 46, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended

Joshua Edwin Newburn, 41, Bella Vista, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Elahugh Quanah Reed, 24, Goodman, probation violation and driving while revoked/suspended

Taner Elijah Smith, 25, Noel, possession of a defaced firearm

Marvin Joe Tagg, 29, Gentry, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Molly Jean Thomas, 25, Siloam Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

May 31

Nicholas James Bresnehen, 26, Grove, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Aaron B. Fitchner, 31, Anderson, failed to complete/submit offender registration form with law officer -- second violation

Allen Lynn McCullar, 52, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Eric Matthew Poorman, 39, Rogers, Ark., passing bad check

Tiffany E. Taylor, 25, Anderson, non-support

June 1

Angelo Jaime Burgos, 23, Noel, assault

Lloyd William Courtney, 18, Neosho, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Meegan Renee Deweese, 18, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated or authorized another to operate a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Roberto Hernandez-Reyes, 53, Noel, unlawful use of weapon - exhibiting and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Michelle Marie Patterson, 47, Noel, assault

Jackie Denise Wren, 50, Anderson, as owner, operated or authorized another to operate a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

