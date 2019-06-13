This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 26
Jose Curiel, 31, Springdale, Ark., rape or attempted rape
Aaron Lee Ditmore, 27, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit
Miguel Gutierrez, 39, Anderson, DWI - alcohol
Edgar Jimenez, 20, Kansas City, Mo., minor in possession
Richard Wesley Leach, 37, Pineville, assault/attempted assault - law enforcement, emergency personnel, correctional officer, highway or utility worker or probation and parole officer and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Skyler D. Mace, 21, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle
Alice Woolard, 32, Noel, driving while suspended/revoked
May 27
Patrick Gene Marshal, 31, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
Daniel Harvey Trial Jr., 41, Rocky Comfort, failure to appear, non-support, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance for criminal street gang use and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
May 29
Adam Ismaul Shogar, 32, Noel, littering, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
May 30
Shayleigh Diane Estep, 26, Gentry, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Frank Thomas Mullin, 46, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended
Joshua Edwin Newburn, 41, Bella Vista, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Elahugh Quanah Reed, 24, Goodman, probation violation and driving while revoked/suspended
Taner Elijah Smith, 25, Noel, possession of a defaced firearm
Marvin Joe Tagg, 29, Gentry, Ark., out-of-state fugitive and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Molly Jean Thomas, 25, Siloam Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
May 31
Nicholas James Bresnehen, 26, Grove, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Aaron B. Fitchner, 31, Anderson, failed to complete/submit offender registration form with law officer -- second violation
Allen Lynn McCullar, 52, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Eric Matthew Poorman, 39, Rogers, Ark., passing bad check
Tiffany E. Taylor, 25, Anderson, non-support
June 1
Angelo Jaime Burgos, 23, Noel, assault
Lloyd William Courtney, 18, Neosho, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Meegan Renee Deweese, 18, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Chelsi Dawn Greene, 26, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated or authorized another to operate a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Roberto Hernandez-Reyes, 53, Noel, unlawful use of weapon - exhibiting and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Michelle Marie Patterson, 47, Noel, assault
Michelle Marie Patterson, 47, Noel, assault
