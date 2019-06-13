Photo Submitted The McDonald County 16U baseball team won the Owasso 16U Baseball Tournament held June 8-9 in Owasso, Okla.

The McDonald County 16U baseball team went 5-0 to win the Owasso 16U Baseball Tournament, including a 1-0 win in the championship game.

Isaac Behm pitched a six-inning shutout in the finals to lead McDonald County to its 1-0 win.

Destyn Dowd had two hits and scored the game's only run to lead the offense. Behm had a hit and the game's only RBI. Colton Ruddick and Braxton Spears added one hit each.

In the semifinals, McDonald County blanked Stillwater 4-0 behind the pitching of Weston Gordon and Spears. Gordon worked five and a third innings for the win before Spears got the final two outs.

Jackson Parnell had three hits and Spears and Behm had two each to lead the offense. Jacob Gordon added a hit and a run scored.

McDonald County opened pool play with a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Bulldogs.

Destyn Dowd went three innings for the win, while Spears worked the final three innings for the save.

Spears, Behm, Weston Gordon, Destyn Dowd and Wyatt Yousey all had one hit each to lead the offense.

McDonald County added a 6-1 win over the Northeast Oklahoma Prospects in pool play. Weston Gordon went three innings for the win before Spears got the save by getting the final six outs.

Parnell and Weston Gordon led McDonald County with two hits. Spears, Cross Dowd and Logan Harriman had one each.

McDonald County opened bracket play with a 3-2 win over Cushing, Okla., behind the pitching of Cross Dowd.

The freshman-to-be at MCHS went the distance, striking out 13 in seven innings.

Behm, Parnell and Destyn Dowd had two hits each to lead McDonald County at the plate, while Yousey, Ruddick, Cross Dowd and Jacob Gordon had one each.

McDonald County hosted Joplin on June 10 and then turns around again on June 17 to entertain Joplin for a second time. Game time is 5:30 p.m.

Sports on 06/13/2019