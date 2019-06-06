A single-vehicle four-wheeler accident left two injured last week.

According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Ernest Montgomery was driving a 2016 Honda Rancher ATV northbound on Cowan Ridge Road, on Monday, May 27.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the four-wheeler ran off the right side of the roadway, six miles east of Pineville, and struck a tree nearly head-on. Montgomery and his passenger, 10-year-old Aaron Montgomery, were both ejected down a steep embankment.

Ernest was taken to Northwest Regional Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark., for serious injuries, and Aaron was transported by private vehicle to an unknown medical facility for minor injuries.

