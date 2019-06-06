JEFFERSON CITY -- The state's budget was truly agreed to and finally passed Friday. Included in the final budget is an amendment that was offered by Representative Dirk Deaton (R-Noel). Deaton's amendment that became part of the final budget that was passed Friday secures $332,500 of new funding to expand the nursing program at Crowder College. Deaton said the additional dollars will allow the college to develop and offer a practical nursing program at its Nevada campus and double the size of the nursing program at the McDonald County campus.

"This program will allow more students from our area to seek a career in nursing. The nursing field continues to grow and these careers provide high-paying jobs. Furthermore, this investment in Crowder College will benefit healthcare in Southwest Missouri for many years to come." said Rep. Deaton.

He added, "We have spent a large majority of this legislative session focusing on workforce development and job training. This expansion of the nursing program at Crowder College fits the exact priorities Governor Parson articulated to the General Assembly earlier this year. I want to thank my colleagues in the House and the Senate for supporting my budget amendment to provide these additional resources to Crowder College."

Deaton said the expanded program will create a new LPN program and provide an opportunity for students at the Nevada campus who need training beyond a Certified Nurse's Assistant but are not ready to pursue a registered nursing degree. He noted that the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates a 12 percent increase in LPNs until 2026. Deaton also pointed out that the Crowder College service area saw more than 900 LPNs employed during 2017.

In addition to creating the LPN program at the Nevada campus, the expansion also includes the registered nurse program at the McDonald County campus. The expansion would allow Crowder to double the current size of the registered nurse program at the McDonald County campus.

The 2020 state budget takes effect when the fiscal year begins on July 1.

Community on 06/06/2019