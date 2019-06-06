Courtesy photo Keigan Price tries ghost pepper jelly for the first time at the Powell Farmers Market. McKeever Mountain Farms offers a variety of unique jellies at the market. The next Farmers Market will open at 3 p.m. this Friday, June 7. The event is held, rain or shine, with a pavilion available for cover.

Keigan Price didn't know what to think after he tried a taste of some ghost pepper jelly. He looked forward to the taste test, but after he had some of the jelly spread on a cracker, he made a funny face.

Jelly maker LaSandra McKeever doesn't take it personally. As she carefully and thoughtfully creates unique jellies, she finds that most people just flock to the flavors not found elsewhere.

McKeever released flavors Mulberry Jalapeno Jelly, Ozark Mountain Mulberry Jelly and Lollipop Dreams just in the past few days.

McKeever, owner of McKeever Mountain Farms, is one of several exhibitors at the new Powell Farmers Market. She and others offer a variety of homegrown and hand-crafted items during the inaugural season.

The Farmers Market, hosted by the Powell Historic Preservation Society, helps showcase local goods and items while raising money for the nonprofit organization.

McKeever said her farm has met with much success on the new platform.

"It's an honor to participate in the Farmers Market. Our farm is just over a year old, so the market sets the stage for us to advertise and share our products with the community," she said.

"Customers enjoy tasting our unique jellies and look forward to more as the season progresses. We are excited for our organic produce to ripen so we can expand our offerings."

The Farmers Market opens at 3 p.m. every first and third Friday at the Brumley & Sons Music building, 5067 Route E in Powell. The event is held, rain or shine. A pavilion provides cover in case of rainy weather. The next Farmers Market will take place this Friday, June 7.

The Farmers Market will be in operation through October.

Local items featured include weaving and wood turning by Hamilton Roost; handcrafted leather goods by Gypsy Leatherworks; spring greens, basil plants, persimmon tree seedlings and fresh baked goods by Rolling Acres Farms; and peony and lily bouquets, hanging baskets and succulents by Gardenia Farms.

Other items include beef, pork and seasonal garden produce by the Haase Family Ranch; and herbs, vegetables and quick breads by Sunflower Farms.

Bill Gosch provides live music.

Preservation Society board member Tiffany Norwood said vendor fees are considered donations and tax-deductible.

The Powell Historical Preservation Society operates as a nonprofit 501(c)3 and is dedicated to preserving and maintaining McDonald County's only 1914-15 historic wood and steel bridge.

For vendor information, email phpsmarket@gmail.com.

