Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press The Noel Betterment Association will kick off a second season of First Fridays this Friday at 5 p.m. on Main Street. Last year's event featured some good, home-cooked Mexican food. Julissa Madrigal (left), Yarely Madrigal and Maria Esquibel prepare some food as Melisa Rubi stirs a pot of corn. This year's First Fridays will again feature delicious food, vendors, crafts, live music and family-friendly fun. Admission is free.

Donna Hannah's family encourages her to display and sell her crafts. Her oldest daughter told her mom that the crafts she creates are top-notch.

"She said, 'Your work is too good to lay around. You need to share it,'" Hannah said.

Hannah plans to return to the Noel First Fridays this season to share and sell her tooth fairy pillows, reusable popcorn bag, embroidered tea towel sets and more.

Hannah, who lives in Spavinaw, Okla., first learned about the Noel First Fridays last year by way of her daughter, who lives in Jay.

The free vendor booth seemed appealing. Hannah had a great experience.

"I enjoyed the people, and they liked my stuff," she said. "Everybody was so welcoming."

This year, Noel City Council members have again agreed to waive any vendor fees for the events on June 7, July 12 and Aug. 2. The Main Street event, which kicks off at 5 p.m., features live music, crafts, vendors and family-friendly fun. Admission is free.

Hannah, who operates Hannah Handcrafts by Nana, has been busy creating new items to bring this year. Her additional crafts, coupled with her friendliness, make for a dynamite sales pitch.

"I don't meet a stranger," she said, laughing. "My mom says I've been like that since I was 5."

Hannah creates several different items, including scrunchies, scrubbies and new jar-scrubbies, that are attached to a wooden or plastic spoon. Those new creations, crocheted out of net, enable the user to wash out a jar, she explains.

Her items are affordable, ranging from 50 cents to $45. The top of the scale is an embroidered tea-towel set. Embroidery work -- along with other artistry -- inspires customers to reminisce about the items their parents and grandparents had, she said. People see her art and find enjoyment.

Hannah and her daughter travel to the four-state area, participating in craft fairs year-round. The two recently encountered hail during one indoor fair and experienced a tornado warning during another.

Despite the interesting weather events, Hannah loves to create and sell crafts. The artisan anticipates good weather for Friday's event in Noel and plans to have a fun time making new friends.

Throughout her shows, patrons often compliment her embroidery work. Hannah simply says she does the best job she can, inspired by her grandmother's fine instruction.

"I hope I'm making her proud in heaven."

