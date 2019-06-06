NEOSHO -- The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce announced its annual golf tournament.

The tournament will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20, at Neosho's Municipal Golf Course, located at 1850 Clubhouse Road in Neosho. This annual fundraiser supports the Chamber in continuing to offer leadership and business development resources to support the greater Neosho community.

At $300 per four-person team, the Annual Golf Tournament is an affordable and fun way to "bring your game while improving your network." With one tournament on Thursday and a second tournament on Friday, you have two opportunities to host clients, treat employees and market your business. Each tournament day includes 18 holes of tournament golf, unlimited use of golf carts, contests and prizes, lunch, snacks and beverages on the course, awards reception afterward, plus a chance to win a hole-in-one car provided by Griffith Motors and a hole-in-one Grasshopper zero-turn mower provided by Newco Service.

"I think the Annual Golf Tournament is a great event for our town. We as businesses get to interact with other local businesses, and especially with other Chamber members," explains Robert DeVore, owner of Grey Oak Investments and 2019 Golf Tournament Committee Chairman. "Businesses look forward to getting together year after year for a little friendly competition. My team won second place on both tournament days last year, and believe me, Southwest Missouri Bank, you are going down this year!"

Foursomes, twosomes and individual players are encouraged to register. Twosomes and individual players will be placed on a four-man team for tournament play.

Online registrations opened at 9 a.m. Monday, June 3, and remain open until full. Visit neoshocc.com/events to register and find additional information. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Janel Wilder, event coordinator, at 417-451-1925 or janel@neoshocc.com.

Incorporated in 1949, the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, voluntary organization of the Neosho business community. It unites business, industry, and professional individuals to improve the economy and build a more vibrant and prosperous community. The Chamber's strength lies in its membership, enabling it to accomplish collectively what no one could do individually.

