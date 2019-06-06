The McDonald County 16U baseball team won four of its first five games, though the one loss denied McDonald County a tournament title.

McDonald County dropped an 8-4 decision to the Northeast Oklahoma Prospects on June 2 in the championship game of the Joplin 16U Baseball tournament.

Cross Dowd took the loss in an inning of work. Logan Harriman worked four and two-thirds innings of relief before Wyatt Yousey went an inning and Destyn Dowd got the final out (hitting statistics were not available).

Neosho

McDonald County advanced to the finals with a 6-4 win over Neosho in the tournament semifinals behind six innings of work from Weston Gordon and an inning of relief from Braxton Spears for the save.

Chanute

In pool play on June 1, McDonald County opened the tournament with a 7-1 win over Chanute, Kan. Cross Dowd got the win with five innings of work before Spears went the last two innings.

River Rippers

McDonald County scored 16 runs to go with the pitching of Isaac Behm (4 innings) and Destyn Dowd (1 inning) in McDonald County's 16-1 win over the River Rippers to advance to the semifinals.

Neosho

McDonald County opened its regular season with a 7-6 win over Neosho on May 28, at Neosho High School.

Gordon went five innings for the win before Harriman pitched an inning of relief, followed by Yousey for a third of an inning. Behm then got the final two outs of the game to preserve the win.

McDonald County will host Neosho on June 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Sports on 06/06/2019