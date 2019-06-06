Patricia Anzar and Ernest Anzar to Jessica Anzar, Patricia Anzar and Ernest Anzar. Sec. 3, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Norma R. Sumler to Mark L. Sumler and Dayna A. Sumler. Sec. 33, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Mitchell Walden and Vicky Walden to Michael L. Walden. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael L. Walden to Gordon Stone and Theresa Stone. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

J&C Hendriks Property Management LLC and J. Scott Investments LLC to Judy Welshofer Dennis. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Meadow Brook Estates. Lot. 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Javene Gantt to Robert E. Kennedy and Kerin B. Kennedy. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. to Seventeen Pluss LLC. Green Acres. Lot 10. Ozark Orchard Subdivision. Lot 148 and Lot 149. McDonald County, Mo.

Erin Hopkins to Toby J. Powell and Jacqueline M. Powell. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Mario Robles, Yenni del Jesus Robles and Connie Moreno to Libia Itzel Marquez Osorio and Edi Ivan Pedroza Hinojoza. Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Allie Rae Brock and Ashley Marie Miller to Iron Works Church of the Nazarene. Original Town of Anderson. Blk. 1, Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Ash David to Matthew S. Long and William D. Long. Pinecrest Development. Lot. 52. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Stites and Wendy Stites to Full Gospel Church of Goodman Inc. Ozark Orchard Subdivision. Lot 146. McDonald County, Mo.

Roy Schreckhise and Lora Schrekhise to Steve Lee Manuel. Vista Meadows. Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Shirley J. Smith to Gaileen Ann Harmon. Pinecrest Development. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Rick Peck, Dennis Peck and Donna Peck to Sue E. Richards and Edward Soltow. Patterson Heights Subdivision. Blk. 1, Lot 1 and Lot 2. Blk. 4, Lot 1 and Lot 2. Blk. 4, Lot 15 and Lot 16. McDonald County, Mo.

Katherine E. Parker-Collier and Robert W. Collier to Robert W. Collier and Brandy R. Holloway. Sec. 23, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Selene Finance LLP to Chad Clark and Jennifer Clark. C.L. Bowler. Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Keldon Henley and Celeste Lee Henley to Carl Padilla. Eagle Acres Subdivision. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Jamie Harvey to Danny E. Smith, Terri S. Smith and Smith Family Trust. Sec. 36, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Cory Knight and Tammy Knight to Mark Knight and Martha Knight. Ozark Orchard Subdivision. Lot 149 and Lot 150. McDonald County, Mo.

Mark Knight and Martha Knight to Matthew Percival and Caitlin Percival. Ozark Orchard Subdivision. Lot 149 and Lot 150. McDonald County, Mo.

Charles H. Chrisman to Lori Ann Ray. Sec. 13, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

