MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Keith Dickson, owner of FORDification, and local sponsor, Fred Nelson, stand in front of Dickson's antique Ford Ranger during the 2018 event. Dickson and his family travelled from Nebraska to attend the event on Saturday.

FORDification Auto Show and the gearheads it attracts are scheduled to take over Anderson's Town Hole Park from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

Lovers of antique trucks, muscle cars and roaring engines are invited to participate in the auto show or merely spectate.

From stock to customized, all are welcome.

Organizer Fred Nelson said there will be raffle prizes, a swap meet, food vendors, live bands, a burnout contest and trophies for a privileged few. Trophies are awarded for the Best of Brand (Ford, Dodge, Chevy), Best Interior, Best Engine, Best Paint and longest distance traveled, among others.

Nelson said he began hosting the auto show seven years ago to cut down on travel costs. He took to a FORDification forum and discussed meeting up with other truck enthusiasts from across the country to take pictures, share a meal and possibly swap parts. It was agreed that Nelson was most centrally located and, within a few months, there were 51 trucks parked in his front yard.

License plates span from California, Florida, Colorado, Kentucky, Nebraska and Texas as participants gather to compete and conversate with like-minds.

Each year, the proceeds from FORDification fund a college scholarship that is awarded to a McDonald County High School graduate pursuing a degree in the arts.

