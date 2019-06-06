Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Michael T. Conner. Peace disturbance.

Timothy Adrian Neale. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Devanir Rodrigues Chaveiro. Failed to display red flag/lamp on projection exceeding 5 feet from vehicle.

Brittany Ann Green. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ryan Eugene Haggard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

John Michael Shilling. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Manuale Lamont Watkins. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Deanna Lee Miranda. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Morgan Tyler Windsor. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stephanie A. Hymiller. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Heather Lee Tonelli. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Darrell M. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cody Allen Cade. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and exceeded posted speed limit.

David Gene Barton Jr. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Resty Barbosa. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jade K. Caudill. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $40.50.

Brittany Ann Green. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Ryan Eugene Haggard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Robert Steven Lester. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Shane Dickson. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jose Ovalle. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Trisha Neale. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jeffrey A. Johnston. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jeff W. Ledford. Suit on account.

First Books Investments, LLC vs. Sheena Smith. Breach of contract.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Penny A. Luebke. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Paul Hignite. Suit on account.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Richard C. Smith et al. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Tanner Frank Spence. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stacey Mae Sadler. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side windows.

Jason Michael Foley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Liguo Tian. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Irvin Jonathan Garcia. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Mary Lynn Fagan. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Jason Byrd Pitsenberger. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dawnita Orilla Slinker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brittany Ann Green. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rebecca M. Bergen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Keith C. Hickey. Passing bad check.

Dusti L. Holliday. Passing bad check.

Jason Lenanare McEvans. Passing bad check.

Abner J. Alvarado. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Felonies:

Jonathan P. Arehart. Involuntary manslaughter.

Michelle J. Jones. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Heather Eastburn. DWI -- alcohol -- physical injury.

Danyeal R. Deady. Forgery.

Dallas A. Gillett Sr. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Mohamed Hassan Hussein. Assault and armed criminal action.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lisa Daniels et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Clifford E. Reynolds et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Jorden A. Onorato. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Mersiner Armisais. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $69.50.

Lorene Cole. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Barbra E. Jupina. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

James A. Lowery II. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation. Eduardo A. Munoz Martinez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Ryan S. Pease. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $69.50.

Todd R. Ritchie. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $44.50.

Carla Ann Shenk. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Hector Albarran. DWI -- alcohol -- aggravated offender. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Christopher L. Potts. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Samuel Young. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Fine Collection Report:

Natalie Andrews. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Stephen Hayes. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

James Jones III. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

