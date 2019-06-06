April 15

• The Commission looked at Little Missouri Road, southeast of Jane, and Candlestick Lane, east of Anderson.

April 17

• Commissioners attended a Commissioner meeting in Hickory County.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $56,204.04.

April 22

• Justin and Tracy Anders met with the Commission to discuss a proposed chicken farm on Bailey Lane, near Rocky Comfort. Commissioners heard the Anders' complaint but stated there was nothing the Commission could do about the issue.

April 24

• The Commission resolved final payments with Morton Buildings and Corrections Products Company LTD on the jail project. Morton Buildings representative, Sean Marcotte, agreed to deduct the cost of the locks ordered from CPC from the originally agreed upon $85,000 final payment payable to Morton. McDonald County will pay CPC directly for the cost of the locks.

April 29

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $327,060.63.

May 1

• The Commission checked county buildings for any damage caused by the April 30 storms. No damage was reported.

• Eastern Commissioner John Bunch attended a meeting at Neosho Public Works.

May 6

• Griselda Marcos met with the Commission regarding Ashley Court in Anderson. Marcos stated the condition of the road and that she had spoken to the city of Anderson but was told the road was not a city road and instructed to speak with the McDonald County Commission. The Commission stated Ashley court was not a county road. On the County GIS mapping system, Ashley Court falls within Anderson city limits.

• Commissioners spoke with Bruce Embry, of the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), regarding a report from a McDonald County citizen that an Emergency Watershed Protection project needed attention.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $41,613.01.

May 13

• Gary Wasson spoke to the Commission regarding the lease agreement for Waco Title Company.

May 15

• The Commission received a retirement letter from Donna Underwood, the public administrator. The effective date of retirement is June 1 at 12:01 a.m. County Clerk Kimberly Bell spoke with Governor Parson's staff regarding the process for filling the vacancy. The Commission is to appoint an interim public administrator to serve until the governor appoints a person to fill the office for the remainder of the term. Eastern Commissioner Bunch motioned to appoint Tonya Garvin, deputy public administrator, as the interim public administrator, beginning June 1, 2019, until Governor Parsons appoints an individual to serve the remainder of the term. Motion passed unanimously.

• Waco Title Representatives, Brian Blackman and Patrick Curry, held a phone conference with the Commission regarding the Waco Title Company lease agreement.

• Commissioners attended an economic development meeting at New-Mac Electric.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $102,773.21.

