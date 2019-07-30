A woman's body and a suitcase were found by a bicyclist along Highway 59 between Noel and Ginger Blue, according to a news release from the McDonald County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office was called to a steep hillside along the highway between Noel and Ginger Blue on Monday when a local man who was bicycling through the area reported seeing what was possibly a body.

"Deputies arrived and located a female body that had been there for an unknown amount of time," the release states.

The release states that "along with the body was a suitcase in which investigators believe the female had been" placed.

No identification had yet been made because of the length of time the body has been exposed to the elements.

An autopsy was set for Tuesday. The death is being treated as a homicide at this time, the release states.

The release states that more details will be released as the investigation moves forward.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the McDonald County Sheriff's Office through its dispatch center at 417-223-4318 and ask for an investigator.

