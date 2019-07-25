Mark your calendar for a song-sharing, sing-a-longing kind of night on Saturday, July 27. The Southwest City Arts Center will be hosting a concert with three talented area performers.

John Spurling, Southwest City native, will take the stage first with his witty melodies and thoughtful original songs interlaced with soulful guitar playing.

At the age of 13, Spurling began taking guitar lessons from local teacher Frank On-The-Hill. Like On-The-Hill, Spurling does not read music; rather, he plays by ear. His music is heavily influenced by the flat-picking styles of legendary guitarists Norman Blake and Steve Kaufman.

Common Roots, a sibling duo comprised of Lacy Hampton and Jeremy Morris, will follow. The band's most common roots are music, family and belief in goodness. They are self-described as indie acoustic folk-rock.

The pair's musical journey began as young children, being raised by parents with an affinity for music.

"Our mother is a music teacher, as am I," Hampton said.

In their later years, the siblings delved into songwriting together and began developing their own unique sound.

Hampton and Morris are also rooted in Southwest City. Generations of their ancestors attended, and pastored, the historic Presbyterian Church that now houses the Arts Center.

"Our great-great-grandfather, Robert Young Gray, was one of the first pastors there," Hampton said. "Grandfather Charlie Morris also preached there during his semi-retirement."

"Most of that history is connected to our grandmother, Mary (Haley) Morris ... She kept the church going while she was alive, even if it was only one Sunday a month." Hampton added.

Shortly after Mary Morris' death, the Morris family recommissioned the church with the purpose of using it as an arts center. Now, Common Roots will grace the stage where limbs of their family tree once preached.

How does it feel to perform in a venue that holds so much family history?

"Very sentimental for sure! Southwest City holds a lot of memories for me," Hampton said. "It's amazing to have a place that has remained such a big part of our history and present."

Four-piece band Dandelion Heart will wrap up the evening's tunes. The quartet of folk-loving females sings a mixture of beloved folk classics and catchy originals.

The band focuses on three-part vocal harmonies with melodic backing by Willa Thomason on cello, Lacy Hampton on guitar, Korey McKelvy on mandolin, Chase Hart on bass, and intermittent hand percussion strung throughout.

Each member has a unique background in music -- with roots in A Capella choral and orchestral performances -- and all have performed locally for the past several years.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at Cornerstone Bank in Southwest City.

