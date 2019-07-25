Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Quincy Morgan, congratulates Jazmine Stewart on her win as Ms. Tiny Tot on Saturday morning at the Tiny Tot contest at the McDonald County Fair. Stewart (left) is the daughter of Chandler and Taylor Stewart and the great-granddaughter of Vicki and Darwin Smith. Morgan (right) is the granddaughter of the Smiths.

Jazmine Stewart felt confident while getting ready for the Tiny Tot contest Saturday morning. When she got to the contest, Jazmine had different thoughts.

"She loves to get dressed up and put on a show," Taylor Stewart said after the contest. "On the way here, she was saying, 'I'm wearing my blue dress. I'm going to win.' Then, when we got here, she was very shy.'"

Still, Jazmine was able to impress the judges at the contest, during events held at the McDonald County Fair.

She was named Ms. Tiny Tot 2019 and also took first-place honors in the three-year-old category. This was her third time competing, her mother said. Jazmine is the daughter of Chandler and Taylor Stewart.

In a related category, Kase Thomas took Mr. Tiny Tot honors. The baby also was named the first-place winner in the 0-4 month-old category. Kya Thomas, his mother, said she wanted to enter Kase in the contest because it seemed like a fun event.

"I was in the fair when I was young," she said.

Kase's parents really didn't know how their contestant would fare.

"We didn't know what to expect," said Dylan, Kase's father.

The contest, which started at 10, was held at a good time, the Thomases said. Kase already had breakfast and a nap and was ready to compete, they said, laughing.

The family was excited at his honors. Grandma Jean Buckner was thrilled.

"Gam Gam is excited!" she said.

Before the contest, the room was abuzz with parents taking pictures, fixing bows and preparing the children and babies to go before the judges.

Only one baby cried and most of the children seemed in good spirits, despite the competition.

Being able to host the contest in the air-conditioned McDonald County High School Ag Building makes the contest go more smoothly, contest superintendent Renae Sherman said.

"The kids are a lot happier in the air conditioning," she said. "It makes it easier."

She said she was grateful to the high school and the Ag Department for letting organizers set up the contest there. The contest changed locations two years ago, she said.

In her 10th year of serving as superintendent, Sherman said she took over for her friend, Jodi Blake, who was pregnant at the time and didn't think she could continue serving in the future with a small baby to take care of.

Sherman lends her patience and her organization to the contest. For her, it's not a chore.

"I just love it. I just love watching all the little kids. They look so excited."

