Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Abrie Steinly, 14, shows off her crocheted poncho that was named Grand Champion in the 4H category for crocheted items. Steinly, who is deaf and dyslexic, creates her own patterns. She started crocheting when she was 7 years old.

Blue is Abrie Steinly's favorite color. So when the 14-year-old decided to crochet a poncho, she designed it with blue in mind while sprinkling in other complimentary colors.

The teenager, who began crocheting at age 7, uses her talents to create beautiful works of art.

"I love it," she said. "I find it relaxing."

Abrie, who has an audio processing disorder and is dyslexic, won Grand Champion honors for her poncho and a large-scale white macrame artistic piece. She doesn't read traditional patterns, so she creates her own. She can crochet all day, every day, grandmother Sandra Steinly said.

Sandra is amazed at Abrie's skill and is pleased a family tradition is being instilled in future generations. It's important to keep alive such skills as crocheting, Sandra said. Her grandmother taught her how to crochet and she wanted to pass that artistry know-how along.

But her daughter, Brandie Mathews, didn't really take to crocheting. "She found it too nerve-racking."

When she began to teach Abrie, however, the youngster picked up the skill right away.

Two years ago, Abrie crocheted a dress that took first in the McDonald and Newton County Fairs. She entered the dress at the state contest in Springfield.

This year, her efforts were rewarded with first-place and grand champion ribbons.

Today's youth should embrace skills that have been passed down through the ages, Abrie said.

"History reminds me of what people had to go through," she said.

The teenager also showcased her skills during the fair's queen contest, taking second runner up honors. During her interview, she told judges she wants to utilize her audio processing disorder to alert other-hearing impaired people of bad weather. She also might serve as an interpreter, she said.

Abrie is part of a family that has quickly discovered deep-rooted talents.

Her brother, Rhean, is a clever 10-year-old boy who sews and learns all about survivalist skills, his mother said.

This year, Rhean took a pair of jean overalls and created a dress jumper for his sister. He entered the jumper dress and some award-winning macrame feathers in the fair.

Their younger brother, Liam, who is 7, showed off his creative skills with his terrarium that took first-place honors. Liam, who is a Clover Kid, just started working with plants and terrariums. His first-place effort was complete with cows and a tractor.

All the children are homeschooled and 4H is a large part of their lives, Sandra said. They also are skilled in stained glass making, preservation of food, making their own jellies and taking care of rabbits, goats, sheep, cattle and dogs, their mother said. The children enter as many projects in the fair as they can, she said.

The family believes in utilizing its talents to help preserve traditional farm life ways.

Knowing how to make jelly and how to care for animals are critical skills for youngsters to know.

For Abrie, helping preserve an "old-timey" tradition is pretty cool.

"You might call me a grandma," she said, laughing.

General News on 07/25/2019