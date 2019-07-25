Some Goodman residents are concerned about officer availability during the evening hours to deal with speeding motorists.

More children are playing outside in the evening hours when hot temperatures have cooled. One resident is concerned about those who don't seem to care about posted speed limits within the city and if they are held accountable for breaking the law.

In open forum comments made during the July 16 city council meeting, one resident asked if Goodman had a nighttime officer.

Goodman Police Chief Curt Drake said he would let alderman Ed Tuomala answer that question.

"Officer Joe David is on an extended leave of absence," Tuomala said.

The resident said motorists speed down certain streets in Goodman during the evening hours. He is concerned about the safety of others, especially children playing.

Drake said he can no longer tap into the resource of his reserve officers list. At one point, the department had three reserve officers. Over time, however, one moved on to another opportunity and the other two quit after Drake asked them to work 16 hours per month.

The department would pay for the continuing education hours that are required each year, Drake explained.

That's when the two reserve officers resigned, he said.

When asked if the McDonald County Sheriff's Office can provide assistance, Drake said officers are available to help and have been utilized in the past. He added, however, that the Sheriff's Office is stretched to cover two counties.

David, the assistant police chief, began an extended leave of absence in June.

On Friday, Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond said he could not comment on the reason for David's absence. He also said he couldn't elaborate on a time frame for David's return.

"Return is not set at this time," Richmond said.

Most recently, David has spent 18 months implementing and actively operating a drug interdiction initiative, a grass-roots campaign to eradicate illegal drugs from Goodman.

In early June, during an interview with the McDonald County Press, he estimated illegal drug activity dropped by 87 percent.

