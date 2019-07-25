Kenneth White was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. We were greeted by Doug Cory, and special prayers were requested for Gene Hall, Tina's mother, Shelley's cousin, Mary Ann, Dianna Barber, Lexie Most, Eileen and Michelle, Barbara Cory, Danny Johnson and Wayne Johnson.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Take Care of Yourself." Sleep deprivation can help cause a lot of health problems including fatigue, sickness, stress and unhappiness. Sleep is needed as much as food and water. Though the brain only makes up three percent of our body weight, it consumes 25 percent of our body energy. It is just like a battery and needs to be recharged. Put more sleep and exercise on your priority list and help God help you.

Parishioners were blessed with special music from Susan Cory, who sang "I'm Gonna Live Forever." Congregational hymns included "A New Name in Glory," led by Karen Gardner with Susan at the piano.

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering, and he and Rick Lett served as ushers.

"God Loves You" was the title of God's message for us from Pastor Mark Hall with scripture from Luke 15. Brother Mark told us that if there was one last thing he could tell us, it would be "God loves you" and there are three reasons to know that God loves you.

First -- God loves you because you are precious to Him. Brother Mark asked, "When was the last time someone told you that?" In Luke 15:1-7, Jesus tells us that He is the shepherd. If He loses one of His sheep, He goes after it. Brother Mark said Jesus does that because He loves us individually. He also referred to John chapter 10, where Jesus says, "I am the good shepherd." Brother Mark said, "It is easy to believe that God loves us corporately, but He loves you individually. Jesus knows all of His sheep. He went himself after you -- the lost sheep. He didn't send someone else. He comes just for you because He loves you individually. That's how precious you are." Brother Mark referred to Hebrews 1:3, 2:18 and 13:5 which says "Let your conduct be without covetousness, be content with such things as you have. For He himself has said, 'I will never leave you, nor forsake you.'" Brother Mark said that Jesus, the good shepherd, left Heaven to get one lost sheep -- that is you. No man can do this for you. Only Him.

The second reason to know that God loves you is because you are very valuable. Luke 15:8-10 tells us of the parable of the woman who lost a coin and her search to find it. Jesus said, "Likewise, I say to you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents." Brother Mark told us that the coin was used to show value, but none of the 10 silver coins were any more or less valuable than the other; just like each person has the same value to Jesus. "Each person is as valuable as much as anyone who has or ever has lived. Each coin had a face. Who's image is on you? We were all born in the likeness and image of God. That is what makes us so precious and valuable to Him.

The third reason we know that God loves us is because everyone is unique. Brother Mark referred to Luke 15:11-24 about the prodigal son. Brother Mark said, "Of all the people in the world, no one will or ever has had your exact DNA or fingerprints. That was designed in your mother's womb." In Jeremiah 1:5, the Lord says "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; before you were born I sanctified you; I ordained you a prophet to the nations." Brother Mark said, "You are unique and that is why God loves you. He loves you because you are precious, valuable and unique." He referred again to Luke 15:11-31, the story of the prodigal son.

In closing, Brother Mark referred to the three stories from the scripture he used in the message and said, "The Shepherd goes and gets the lost sheep, the mother searches for the lost coin and the father waits on his son to come home. God doesn't care where you have been or what you have done, He just wants you to come home. He is waiting on you to come home just like the lost sheep and just like the father waited on his son. He was just glad he did come home, but your heart has to be in it. There are so many prodigal sons and lost sheep. We are going to lose a generation if they don't come back to Jesus."

Our hymn of invitation was "Where He Leads Me." Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

Everyone is welcome to come worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel or 8 1/2 miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

