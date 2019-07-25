There's a story in Genesis that sounds like it came right out of Hollywood. God and Abraham are having a discussion:

GOD: I'm gonna destroy Sodom and Gomorrah.

ABE: Don't do it, Lord; first see if you can find 50 righteous people there.

GOD: I can't find 50 godly people in all of the twin cities; I can't even find one person who is living right!

ABE: Then, for my sake, spare my nephew, Lot and his family.

So, God sent two angels to warn Lot about the coming destruction and the need to flee to the mountains. In an added warning, God said: "Run for your lives and don't look back!" Lot, his wife and two daughters took God at His word. However, for whatever reason, Lot's wife looked back and was turned into a pillar of salt. And God totally destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah, turned everything to ashes -- people, animals, buildings and vegetation.

Why did Lot's wife look back?

1) She hated to leave her home and her friends; she wanted to go back.

2) She was curious to see what God was going to do.

3) She didn't really believe God would carry out His threat.

She paid dearly for her disobedience! She was turned into a pillar of salt. How did that happen? Perhaps when she looked back, she paused too long and got caught under the shower of fire and brimstone, causing her to become a petrified person, a rock-hard salt-like figure.

Don't look back! God is a God of life, and He designed life to always move forward.

Bob was running track; he looked back to see who was close behind him -- it cost him 10-seconds and the race.

People are always saying, "Let's go back to the good old days." Actually, the "good old days" weren't all that good. The past always looks better from a distance; the greater the distance, the better those days look. And, 50 years from now, these will be the "good old days." Perhaps we need to concentrate more on making our present days better. Besides, we can never go back to yesteryear, no matter how hard we try. We can only remember our past, and learn from it; we can treasure the good memories of days past and not forget.

God designed life to move forward. Life is constantly changing, moving us forward. The future lies ahead of us. Trying to live in the past paralyzes us and keeps us from enjoying the blessings of today. So, let's accept whatever changes come, believing the God has a purpose for those changes. Let's resolve to make every today as good as possible, for ourselves and for others. Let's look forward to all the great things God has in store for our future. Let's not look back, for heaven lies ahead of us! Amen!

Don Kuehle is a retired United Methodist minister who lives in Jackson. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 07/25/2019