It was as if he was describing the swatting of a fly that had become somewhat bothersome. He was so very cavalier about snuffing out the lives of Orlie and Dawn McCool and as he described the murders of the elderly McDonald County couple one thing above all else was apparent. Levi King felt a rush, a sense of exuberance as he talked about his deeds, and he felt no remorse.

Some crimes are so heinous in and of themselves that, for years following the events, the deeds are only spoken of in whispers with hands covering the mouths of those speaking. Many find the hideous acts so vile that the mere thought of the crimes cannot be imagined even in the dark of sleep when dreams pass in and out of our heads. So it was with the seemingly senseless murders of Orlie and Dawn McCool.

The facts of the case had become glaringly clear to the McDonald County Sheriff's Department investigators. Someone had broken into the McCool's rural house on Pleasant Ridge Road and several items, including the couple's pickup truck, had been stolen.

Empty 9mm shell casings were scattered about the interior of the home and investigators found it odd that the rounds fired had been made by a Russian munitions company. There were no signs of forced entry into the home, but a bathroom window was conspicuously open.

Crime scene technicians were called to the scene and the search for physical evidence began. Areas of the home's interior were dusted for fingerprints, the empty shell casings were carefully gathered up and the crime scene was photographed from every angle.

As the technicians went about their business, investigators searched for answers. Who broke into the McCool's home and where was the couple's Dodge Dakota pickup? The investigators wondered if there were witnesses and, although neighbors were few and far between, the search for anyone with any information began.

An elderly female neighbor stated that a young man in his early to mid-20s had asked about a stray horse. She recalled that she told the young man that the horse most likely belonged to the McCool's. She didn't recall anything particularly unusual about the man and gave the conversation very little thought; that was until she learned of the crime.

One of the Sheriff Department's deputies told an investigator that he may have some very important information to pass on. The day before the break-in he was called to a home not far from the McCool's place. The owner of the property reported that some items had been stolen from his home and he was sure his son had taken them. The items stolen included several guns and some ammunition. One of the guns was a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and some of the ammunition included Russian made 9mm bullets. The man gave the name of his son; Levi King.

The Investigators were all too familiar with Levi King. They had, on several occasions over the years, gone to his father's home for a variety of reasons, many of which involved the then youngster. One of the investigators commented that he believed King was incarcerated but a computer check revealed that he had been paroled. However, a condition of his parole required that he stay at a half-way house in St. Louis. Acting on the apparent parole violation and the missing pickup, teletypes were sent alerting law enforcement agencies nationwide that King was a suspect in two murders and was also wanted for a parole violation. Information regarding the stolen truck was also distributed.

Then there came that fateful and much-anticipated telephone call. Texas authorities had apprehended King. They also advised that they recovered the stolen truck and a cache of firearms which King had in his possession at the time of his arrest. It didn't take long to arrange for King's return to Missouri and to the county jail in Pineville. It was shortly after the fugitive's return to Missouri that an important piece of evidence would be sought, a confession.

There are any numbers of interview tactics used by law enforcement when questioning a suspect. Then there's the interview which all investigators dream about; the one wherein the suspect wants to talk about his or her involvement in the crime. Such was the case on Oct. 6, 2005, at 7:35 a.m., when McDonald County Lt. Mike Hall interviewed murder suspect Levi King.

McDonald County Sheriff's Department Lt. Mike Hall was the lead investigator and sat across the table from King. The interview would take place in a small windowless administrative room within the Sheriff's Department building. There were few distractions and there would be no interruptions.

Hall advised King of his Miranda rights, telling him that he needn't make any statement. King acknowledged that he understood each of his rights and was perfectly willing to answer any and all questions about the murders.

Recognizing that King seemed eager to talk about his involvement in the shootings, Hall asked only one question: "tell me what happened after you left the half-way house." Levi King then began to talk and, without further prompting or interruptions, he began to tell the ghastly story.

The prime suspect in the horrific murders told Hall that he left St. Louis on a Greyhound bus. After arriving in the Anderson area, he walked to his father's house and that night slept in an old broken down car stored on the property. He was waiting for an opportunity and that opportunity came the following morning when his father left for work. The opportunity? Well, King wanted to get into the house and steal his father's collection of guns and ammunition.

With the aid of a hatchet King found in his father's bedroom, he forced open a gun safe and removed the firearms stored within. The firearms and some ammunition were placed into a backpack which he then hid in a wooded area not far from the house. King said not all of the guns were hidden in the woods. He kept a Smith & Wesson pistol which he slid into his waistband. He didn't provide an explanation for retaining the pistol.

The murder suspect's recollection for the day's events was remarkable. The description of his actions seemed to coincide completely with evidence already gathered and King never seemed to pause as if to refresh his memory.

Levi told Hall that he walked down a dirt road until he came upon an elderly woman. The two talked briefly about a stray horse and it was decided that the animal must belong to Orlie and Dawn McCool. King knew the McCool's and, although not very well, he was of the opinion that Orlie was very well off.

The conversation with the woman came to an end and, as King continued his walk, he passed the driveway which led up to the McCool's home. King stated that he walked another one-hundred or so yards when he heard the sound of a car or truck engine. It was the McCool's truck leaving and King saw that Orlie and his wife were inside.

Assured that the house was no longer occupied, King walked to the rear of the home and climbed through an open bathroom window. Rummaging through the home the intruder found a pistol and a few items of interest, but he was distracted by the sound of the McCool's truck. They had returned home.

King found what he believed to be a secretive hiding place and waited for the couple. He could have retraced his steps and exited through that open window but he chose not to. He had two pistols and he would wait for whoever came through the front door.

Dawn McCool entered the home first and was talking to Orlie as she shifted bags of groceries cradled in both arms. Orlie was not far behind his wife and he then too came through the open doorway. The burglar and soon-to-be assassin decided it was time to make his presence known.

Levi King stepped from his place of hiding and into the open. As he made eye contact with the elderly Orlie, he fired one shot from his Smith & Wesson. The bullet found its mark and struck Orlie in the head.

Orlie, mortally wounded, fell to the floor. The now killer found his second target and fired one shot which struck Dawn in her lower torso. The wounded woman lay moaning on the floor and it was then that King shot the helpless victim several more times. He fired until the life ran out of her and until she no longer made any sounds.

Once assured that both Orlie and Dawn were finally dead, King stepped over Orlie's lifeless body and left the house. With no remorse for his brutal actions, King drove the stolen Dodge truck to the wooded area near his father's home. There he gathered up the gun-and-ammunition-filled backpack and left McDonald County heading south.

A few days passed following the interview and, as Deputy Ruby walked by King's jail cell, he heard King say something in a low tone. Asking what he said, Levi repeated his remark.

"You know, those two aren't the only ones I killed."

Believing that King's comment was worth looking into, it was later discovered that the murderer had also brought to an end the lives of the Conrad family, all save Robin, in their rural Pampa, Texas, home.

Levi King entered a guilty plea in the case involving the murders of Dawn and Orlie McCool and is now incarcerated in a Missouri State Penitentiary serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole. Following his confinement, King was quoted as saying he felt content after killing the McCool's and, in an effort to recapture that feeling of contentment, he decided to murder the Texas family.

When confronted with their guilt during an interview some find it necessary to attempt to minimize the gravity of their actions. But that was not so for Levi King. By any definition, he was a cold-blooded killer.

Thanks to McDonald County Sheriff Mike Hall for his assistance.

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel, Mo. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 07/25/2019