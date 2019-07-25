Ryan Price Barnes

Oct. 4, 1978

July 15, 2019

Ryan Price Barnes, 40, died suddenly Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Oct. 4, 1978, in Joplin, Mo., and attended elementary school in Anderson before moving to Bella Vista, Ark., and graduating from Bentonville High School, Class of 1997. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards, golfing, cooking, and having fun with friends. He worked as a landscaper until joining the Army in 2002, where he served as a combat medic in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003 and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005.

He was the only child and is survived by his parents, John and Melee Barnes of Bella Vista; Kelly Barnes, mother of his three children, Brooklyn Barnes of Rogers, Ark., and Will and Jack Barnes of Centerton, Ark.; his grandparents, Bill and Linda Barnes, of Anderson; and grandmother, Sally Whittenberg, of Bentonville, Ark.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, 700 Government Ave., Fayetteville, Ark. After the service, friends and family can gather at the American Legion Post 27, 1195 Curtis Avenue, to celebrate his life and talk about the good times.

In lieu of flowers, please make an online donation to the Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corporation at www.rncic.com.

Gary Leo Bond

March 1, 1957

July 19, 2019

Gary Leo Bond, 62, of Anderson, Mo., died suddenly Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence.

He was born March 1, 1957, in Stella, Mo., the son Clyde and Myrtle (Nunley) Bond. He was a lifelong area resident and a 1975 graduate of McDonald County High School. On Aug. 14, 1978, he married Robin Younger. He was a mechanic specializing in tractor and farm machinery and was the owner of No-Boy Farms Tractor Repair. He enjoyed farming and tending to the needs of his cattle. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two grandchildren, Eric Bond and Jordyn Bond.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Robin Bond, of the home; three daughters, Jessica Sams (Joe) of Anderson, Jennifer Drake (Curt) of Goodman and Jalyssa Johnson of Anderson; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Melvin, Bob and Marvin Bond all of Anderson; and two sisters, Anna Lou Spears of Anderson and Wilma Hall of Monett, Mo.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Brother Bob Wilson officiating. Burial followed in the New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Evalene Chrismon Ames Keller

Jan. 29, 1923

July 12, 2019

Mary Evalene Keller, 96, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, July 12, 2019, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

She was born Jan. 29, 1923, in Delaware County, Okla., to Lou and Ida (Ratlengourd) Chrismon. She lived in the Jay, Okla., area until 1971 when she married Ralph Keller in Miami, Okla., and moved to the McDonald County area. She enjoyed cooking large meals for her family, sewing, quilting and going to church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and a son, Billie Ames.

Survivors include son, John Ames (Vicki) of Neosho, Mo.; three daughters, Minerva Lou Huff of Sapulpa, Okla., Pauline Johnson and Gladys Husong both of Jay; and 15 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson with Pastors Howard and Nettie Willis officiating. Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Billie Mae Long

Nov. 15, 1966

July 5, 2019

Billie Mae Long, 52, of Pineville, Mo., died Friday evening, July 5, 2019, at her home after a battle with cancer.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1966, in Los Angeles. Her family soon moved to Tulsa, Okla., and she graduated high school in Tulsa before attending the Neosho Beauty College in Neosho, Mo. She enjoyed music and attending concerts, puzzles, fishing and going to the movies. She was a member of the Bentonville Nazarene Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Judy Coy; and a daughter, Brittany Burggraaff.

Survivors include two daughters, Alyssa Atwell Ray (Haven) of Pineville, and Samantha Atwell of Jane, Mo.; three grandchildren; five sisters, Lynnette Greer of Jane, Tonya Jaeger of Salt Lake City, Utah, Paula Jones of Jane, Mendy Coy of Bentonville, Ark., and Jennifer Russell of Clinton, Ind.; two brothers, Curtis Beatty of Los Angeles and John Anderson of Jane.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Mark Snodgrass officiating. Burial followed in the Jane Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

William Earnest "Bill" Milleson

Oct. 14, 1943

July 16, 2019

William Earnest "Bill" Milleson, 75, of Pineville, Mo., died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Innisfree Nursing Center in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Oct. 14, 1943, in Stella, Mo., to Charley and Alice (Wylie) Milleson. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 and served two combat tours in Vietnam. While in the service he studied meteorology and received a bachelor of science degree in maritime weather. He retired on July 31, 1990, as senior chief and harbor pilot, with over 30 years of service. On Jan. 11, 1997, he married Shirley Cope. He enjoyed the ocean, driving trucks and attending Whittenburg Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Esther Harris, Nancy Milleson and Charles Milleson.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Milleson, of the home; two children, Jamey Cope (Traci) and Janelle Snoderly (Larry), all of Pineville; three grandchildren; and sister, Mary Cook of Rogers, Ark.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Justin Cope, Janelle Snoderly and Scott Lay officiating. Burial with full military honors followed in the Union Cemetery near Stella.

Memorials are being directed to the Whittenburg Church, c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Michael Allen O'Brien

Jan. 7, 1946

July 20, 2019

Michael Allen O'Brien, 73, of Pineville, Mo., died Saturday, July 20, 2019, while at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Jan. 7, 1946, in Bentonville, Ark., to John Joseph and Edith Estella (Russell) O'Brien. He was a lifelong area resident. Early in his life, he worked in the family business, "O'Brien Hillbilly Foods," and later the entertainment industry. At one time he also owned a world champion mule and coon dogs. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Yancy O"Brien; five brothers, Wallace, Russell, Harold, Richard and Don O'Brien; and a sister, Patti Wiley.

Survivors include his five children, Elizabeth Cook of Goodman, Mo., Jeff O'Brien (Rosemary) of Swansboro, N.C., Michael O'Brien (Patricia) of Goodman, Heather Daugherty (Jack) of Boring, Ore., and William C. O'Brien of Seneca, Mo.; and 17 grandchildren.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating and Andrew Cook delivering the eulogy.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Kelson Saimon Rehobson

Aug. 4, 1960

July 21, 2019

Kelson Saimon Rehobson, 58, Goodman, Mo., died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Freeman Hospital in Neosho, Mo., after a sudden illness.

He was born Aug. 4, 1960, in Pohnpei, Micronesia, to Clement Rehobson and Resel Saimon. His formative years were spent in Pohnpei and Saipan, Micronesia. He resided in Hawaii and California before moving to the Goodman area in 1986. On March 9, 1990, he married Brenda Jones. He was employed with La-Z-Boy in Neosho. He enjoyed golf, softball, and shooting pool. He was a member of the First Micronesian Church of Christ in Goodman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Kernel and Jimmy Rehobson.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Brenda Rehobson, of the home; three children, Gloria Cook (Joe) of Stella, Mo., Rhonda Craven (Kenny) of Neosho and Toni Rasmussen (Mark) of Goodman; nine grandchildren; and sister, Liwihner Rehobson (Isamo Manuel) of Goodman.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Jim Handy officiating. Burial will follow in the Howard Cemetery in Goodman. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Editorial on 07/25/2019