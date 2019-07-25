Beth Hallmark's appointment to the Goodman City Council last week signifies a change in half of the sitting council members since April 2.

Hallmark, who was sworn in at the July 16 regular council meeting, will officially serve out the rest of Southward alderman Keith Kohley's term, which expires in April.

City council members agreed on July 16 to appoint Hallmark to the open seat. Kohley tendered his resignation in late June, stating he had taken a position with the Missouri Department of Transportation and "will no longer be able to sit on the board as it is a conflict of interest."

Kohley said he will continue to serve the community as assistant emergency management director.

Hallmark's appointment is the second change to the board in recent months. The first change was sparked on April 2, with the election of Ed Tuomala, to one of two Northward alderman positions. Alice Kezar, who chose not to run for re-election, said she wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren.

The open Southward alderman position, due to Kohley's resignation, drew three female Goodman residents to step forward and apply. Hallmark, Linda "Granny" Gill and Tammie Clark expressed interest in running for the position.

City council members had the opportunity to review each candidate's experience before the July 16 meeting. In action taken that night, Mayor Greg Richmond appointed resident Gill. At that point, fellow aldermen had the opportunity to approve or disapprove his decision, Richmond said.

Tuomala said he felt that Hallmark was the most qualified candidate. Aldermen Ron Johnson and Calvin Wilson agreed. As mayor, Richmond said he felt it was important to agree with the consensus of the city council members, he then appointed Hallmark for the seat.

Candidates had the chance to officially apply for the position at a special meeting July 8 and bring current receipts for taxes being paid. Candidates could not be in arrears, according to an ordinance on the city's books.

In that special July 8 meeting, Hallmark, Gill and Clark gave their qualifications and expressed their interest in running for the job.

Hallmark said she has 20 years of experience in the environmental industry, which provided her with the "working knowledge in water and wastewater treatment, waste and hazardous waste management and disposal and industrial health and safety at the operational levels."

She also has knowledge of basic construction principles, including assisting in treatment plant adaptations and the redesign of treatment parameters.

Her experience with the city of Tempe, as well as the city of Ozona, Texas, Chamber of Commerce, will provide important knowledge from which to draw, she said.

A second candidate, Gill, has owned her own business since age 19. She has served as manager of a successful restaurant in Las Vegas and also was on the board of Missouri State University for 13 years while teaching. Today, she continues to operate her own bakery business while caring for her husband.

Clark said she has experience working in the social services field. She also has served on the advisory board for the Salvation Army for Newton and McDonald counties.

According to approved minutes of that July 8 meeting, William Weber, who represents Goodman mayoral hopeful J.R. Fisher, said he believed Hallmark had a lot of qualifications and "would make a good alderman."

He also noted that the board might want to consider waiting until the mayoral lawsuit is settled before appointing a new Southward alderman.

The board does not have to fill the position immediately, Weber said.

Weber filed a lawsuit against Richmond on May 4, challenging the election results of the Goodman mayoral race. McDonald County Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel has ordered that the ballots cast in the April 2 Goodman mayoral election be unsealed. Weber also has filed a motion, asking that the votes officially be re-counted. Fisher, his client, was a write-in candidate for the position and claims that there were several votes in question that were not counted but should have been.

The Goodman community need not wait for the lawsuit's results, Richmond said. He felt the position should be filled as soon as possible, but that city officials could wait since there are three people interested.

He asked that the matter be placed on the July 16 agenda.

