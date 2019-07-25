Division I

The following cases were filed:

James C. Ray vs. Elizabeth Ray. Dissolution.

Ladonna S. Rose vs. Calvin F. Rose Jr. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Lisa Marie Abernathy. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sierra L. Meador. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sena Nicole Culotta. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

James Nelson Anderson. Culotta. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Sarah E. Thomas vs. Nicholas D. Thomas. Judgment of dissolution.

Leonardo Angeles vs. Volene N. Angeles. Judgment of dissolution.

Jason E. Potter vs. Sarah K. Potter. Judgment of dissolution.

Randy Evans Gray vs. Christina Leeann Gray. Judgment of dissolution.

Nicholas R. Vickers vs. Trinity D. Vickers. Judgment of dissolution.

Angela Millsap vs. Jason Millsap. Judgment of dissolution.

Sheila M. Stroud vs. Leo J. Stroud. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

John Lee Anderson Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Luke Banks. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Sena Nicole Culotta. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Brent Logan Edmondson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Ryan Thomas Harr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Carol Denise Johnson. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

James Wesley Mathews. Failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion. Guilty plea. Fine of $25.

Sierra L. Meador. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Sarah Marie Moore. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Joshua J. O'Brien. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jessica J. Sams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Joe C. Sams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Benjamin Mason Saunders. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Douglas Edward Schranck. Failed to wear properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Leila Sheree Shelton. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Donovan Lee Spencer. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Donald Martin Studebaker. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Devon Debo Wolfe. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Christy Wallis. Suit on account.

Rosa I. Melendez vs. John W. Alphin. Small claims over $100.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Lindsey Lawrence. Suit on account.

Citibank vs. Jocelyn Gabriola. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Paul Hignite. Contract -- other.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kevin C. Powless. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals vs. Sarah Patterson. Suit on account.

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital vs. Brandon Austin. Suit on account.

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital vs. Emeita Aine. Suit on account.

ALPS vs. Steven Durflinger. Unlawful detainer.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Cody Cade. Suit on account.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Chris Brumback. Unlawful detainer.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Austin Dodson. Promissory note.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Edward O'Neal et al. Unlawful detainer.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Stephanie Breton. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Diamond A. Robinson. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Anthony W. Snow. Theft/stealing.

Robert M. Gibbs. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Brian A. Salazar. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Sean P. Ryan. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Kristi M. Sarkis. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Garth P. Lacey. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Emily Anne Ogle. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Matthew A. Middleton. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Ryan Kason Magel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Clarissa Mayuga Hardman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christin Rachell Warlop. Failure to register motor vehicle.

James Nelson Anderson. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection.

Cayden A. Lewis. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Paul C. Brandon Jr. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Bradly N. Gilmore. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Sarah Alyssa Heath. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Shawna Marie Smutzler. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Nathaniel G. Murray. Peace disturbance.

Lacy Jo. Fleming. Peace disturbance.

Dale S. Lewis. Theft/stealing.

Heidi C. Bierman. Theft/stealing.

Rodney James Dennis. Violated order of protection for adult.

Kasandra Santillan. Theft/stealing.

Charles Eugene Atwell Jr. Trespassing.

Ahmed A. Farah. Assault.

Jennifer N. Howard. Theft/stealing.

Charles Sanders. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Reno R. Gallegos. Domestic assault.

Felonies:

Clarence Anderson. Murder and armed criminal action.

Kathy Kay. Hindering prosecution of a felony.

Taner E. Smith. Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. James Ballard. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Cami Bradbury. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Tammy Chapman. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Joseph Cleveland. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Gary Davis. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Kelly Martinez. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Billy Morris et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Judy Richardson. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Vicky Schlessman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Hailey Tucker. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

John Lee Anderson Jr. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $306.

Robert D. Blevins. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $256.

Meagan Leeann Brewer. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Justin Dean Brown. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Scot Darin Carter. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Conner S. Collins. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Nathen Hans Crittenden. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Dehn C. Davenport. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Cruise M. Davidson. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Christine M. Demarcy. Permit another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Cesar Garcia Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Hollie Noelle Garvin. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $69.50.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $69.50.

Andrea K. Guliford. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Ralph Arthur Halladay. Failed to register out-of-state motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Richard Vincent. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Casey Leight Heffron. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Gregory Allan Jewell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Kyler Johnson. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kevin L. Keesaman Jr. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised.

Amoz Lopez. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Oscar K. Luna Cortez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Lizbeth Martinez Cruz. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Angel Alex Miranda. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Deanna Lee Miranda. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $44.50.

Timothy Sampson Monoessy. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Eric R. Moore. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Simone Christine Palmer. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Braidyn C. E. Phillips. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $136.50.

Brandi Lee Pippin. Violation of order of protection for adult. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Trevor L. Reinke. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle upon highway. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Ashley Rose. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Benjamin Mason Saunders. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $69.50.

Kevin Shay. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Myriam Carlyle Sitterson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Elyssa L. Soloman. Take and/or possess over limit of black bass. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Daniel Sparks. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

James L. Thames. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Terry Don Willis. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Daria Payton Wright. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Felonies:

Michelle Lee Anthony. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Scott E. Carter. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Christy L. Garcia. Abandonment of a corpse. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Andrew R. Messick. Domestic assault and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Brandy J. Vanstory. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

General News on 07/25/2019